Posted on by martyrashrakat

Sara Dajani

9 June 2021 19:04 UTC

Meet Nafisa Khuwais, the 68-year-old lady from Jerusalem who is banned from al-Aqsa Mosque yet she continues to drive worshippers to the holy site every day using her Tuk tuk

Related Videos

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Alquds, Alquds uprising, Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, Israeli Aggression, Silwan |