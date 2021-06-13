اليمن آخر الحروب وأول التسويات Yemen is the last war and the first settlement

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

**Please scroll down for the Adjusted English Machine translation**

11/06/2021

ناصر قنديل

–

لا يحبّ اللبنانيون تصديق أن بلدهم يشكل جبهة ثانوية في الصراع الكبير الدائر في المنطقة. ورغم الأبعاد الداخليّة الحقيقية للأزمات السياسية والاقتصادية والمالية التي تعصف بلبنان. والتي يأمل البعض أن تشكل أبواباً للتغيير. يبقى أن النظام الطائفي والمتخم بمظاهر الفساد والمحكوم بسياسات اقتصاديّة ومالية فاشلة. بقي على قيد الحياة بقرار خارجي. كان يراهن على تقييد المقاومة بمعادلات لبنانيّة داخلية. أو بمتغيرات ينجح بفرضها في الإقليم. نظراً للكلفة العالية لكل تفكير بمواجهة مباشرة مع المقاومة في لبنان. وعدم وجود نتائج موثوقة لمثل هذه المواجهة. وعندما وصل الرهان على متغيرات الحرب في سورية أو على معادلات الداخل. ونجحت المقاومة بفرض معادلات داخلية أشد قوة مع التسوية الرئاسية وقانون الانتخاب القائم على النسبية. قرّر هذا الخارج وبصورة خاصة الراعي الأميركي والمموّل الخليجي. وقف تمويل هذا النظام. فانكشفت عوراته. وانفجرت أزماته. لكن المصيبة الأعظم هو أن هذا الخارج عندما يفرغ من ترتيبات التسويات ووضع قواعد الاشتباك في المنطقة. وقد قرّر السير بها كبديل عن خيار المواجهة الذي ثبت فشله وظهر أنه طريق مسدود. سيعود لتمويل هذا النظام وتعويمه. لكنه يريد للمفاوضات أن تجري والمقاومة منشغلة بهموم النظام وارتداداتها على الشعب اللبناني.

–

سورية التي تشكل عقدة المنطقة الرئيسية بتوازناتها ومكانتها من كل عناوين الصراع الإقليمي، شكلت بيضة القبان في رسم التوازنات التي أسقطت الرهانات على خطط المواجهة. وأجبرت بالانتصارات التي تحققت فيها حلف الحرب عليها بالتراجع وأصابته بالتفكك وفرضت عليه التسليم بالفشل. لكن صورة التسوية في سورية مؤجلة. رغم ما فرضه الشعب السوري في يوم الانتخابات الرئاسية من معادلات ترسم ثوابت أي تسوية بما يتصل بشكل النظام السياسي ومرجعياته. ورغم الاستدارة التي يقوم بها أطراف كثيرون شاركوا بالحرب ويعودون الى دمشق ويفتحون سفاراتهم ويغيّرون خطابهم، إلا أن سورية ترسم أوزاناً جديدة لكل قوى العالم الجديد. ففيها الاحتلال الأميركي والإحتلال التركي ومستقبل الدويلة الكردية والجماعات الإرهابية، ومنها تتقرر قواعد الاشتباك بين محور المقاومة وكيان الاحتلال في الجولان وحول مستقبل الغارات على سورية، وفيها الوجود الروسي والإيراني والمقاوم. ويعتقد الأميركي أنه بالعقوبات واحتجاز النازحين والإمساك بتمويل إعادة الإعمار يملك القدرة على المفاوضة على شرعنة النصر السوري وثمن هذه الشرعنة وشروطها. ولذلك تبدو التسوية حول سورية مؤجلة لما بعد حلقات تسبقها. تضع قطار التسويات على السكة. وتطلق صفارة الانطلاق.

–

تقع إيران في قلب الصراع وتشكل قاعدة الارتكاز فيه. ويشكل ملفها النووي عنوان الصراع الذي يختزن ما هو أبعد من النووي، ليطال مستقبل مكانة إيران في المنطقة. وقد كانت كل محاولات الضغط بحجة النووي لتطويع إيران وإضعافها. فيما يشكل التراجع عن العقوبات تحت عنوان العودة للاتفاق النووي تعبيراً عن التسليم بالفشل وسعياً للانخراط في تسويات يدور التفاوض حول مضامينها. وكل الوقائع تقول إن الاتفاق بات منجزاً بنصوصه وتفاصيله. وإن روزنامة التنفيذ الجزئي قبل الإعلان عن العودة للاتفاق قد بدأت. سواء عبر تحرير أموال وودائع إيرانية في الخارج كانت تحتجزها العقوبات الأميركية. وصولاً لما أعلن مساء امس عن اول خطوة أميركية مباشرة برفع العقوبات عن اشخاص وكيانات كانوا تحت نظام العقوبات، كما قالت وزارة الخارجية الأميركية.

–

الحرب على اليمن كانت خط الاحتياط الأميركي السعودي في مواجهة نتائج التوقيع على الاتفاق في المرة الأولى. وجاءت نتائجها وبالاً. وشكل اليمن مفاجأة الحروب كلها. فانقلبت الحرب من أداة ضغط أميركية سعودية الى أداة ضغط معكوسة. وصار أمن الطاقة وأمن الخليج تحت رحمة أنصار الله. وبات دخول زمن التسويات مشروطاً بإنهاء الحرب بشروط غير مذلة للسعودية تتيح حفظ ما تبقى من ماء الوجه. لكن سوء التقدير السعودي الذي كان مع بداية الحرب لا يزال مستمراً مع الحاجة لإنهائها، وأوهام تحقيق المكاسب يحكم العقل السعودي الذي لم يعرف كيف يربح ولا يعرف اليوم كيف يخسر. فعرض وقف النار دون إنهاء الحصار تسبب بتعقيد الإعلان عن انطلاق خط التسوية في اليمن. وتسبب بتأجيل الإعلان عن التوصل الى الاتفاق على العودة للاتفاق النووي. لكن الزمن داهم. ولذلك يرمي الأميركيون بثقلهم لمخارج يقول بعض الوسطاء إن بينها توقيع اتفاق لفتح مطار صنعاء وميناء الحديدة بين السعودية وعُمان، وتوقيع اتفاق مماثل بين عُمان وأنصار الله، خلال أيام وربما ساعات يعقبها الإعلان عن وقف النار. ليتسنى السير بالإعلان عن الاتفاق على الملف النووي من فيينا.

11/06/2021

Nasser Kandil

– The Lebanese do not like to believe that their country is a secondary front in the great conflict in the region. Despite the real internal dimensions of the political, economic and financial crises ravaging Lebanon, which some hope will open doors to change. It remains that the sectarian system, full of corruption and governed by failed economic and financial policies, survived by external decision, betting on restricting resistance with internal Lebanese equations, or variables imposed in the region. Due to the high cost of direct confrontation with the resistance in Lebanon, there are no credible results of such a confrontation. The bet on the variables of the war in Syria and internal equations failed and the resistance succeeded in imposing stronger internal equations with the presidential settlement and the proportional election law. The abroad, in particular, the American sponsor and gulf financier decided to stop funding this corrupted system. His nakedness was exposed, his crises exploded. But the greatest misfortune is that this outsider, when decided to settlement arrangements and rules of engagement in the region he pursue it as an alternative to the option of confrontation, which proved to be a failure and a dead end. Therefore he will return to finance and float the the Lebanese sectarian corrupted system. But he wants negotiations to take place while the resistance is preoccupied with the regime’s concerns and their repercussions on the Lebanese people.

–

Syria, which constitutes the region’s main knot, with its balances and its position from all the titles of the regional conflict, formed the weight-bearing egg in drawing balances that dropped bets on confrontation plans. The victories achieved by the War Alliance were forced to retreat, disintegrated and forced to admit failure. But the picture of a settlement in Syria is postponed . Despite the equations imposed by the Syrian people on the day of the presidential elections, that outline the constants of any settlement with regard to the shape of the political system and its references.

Despite the rotation of many parties who participated in the war and return to Damascus, open their embassies and change their speech, Syria is drawing new weights for all the forces of the new world. It includes the U.S. occupation, the Turkish occupation, the future of the Kurdish state and terrorist groups, from which the rules of engagement between the axis of resistance and the occupation entity in the Golan are decided and about the future of the raids on Syria, where the Russian, Iranian and resistance are presence. The American believes that with the sanctions, the detention of the displaced, and the seizure of reconstruction funding, he has the ability to negotiate the legitimacy of the Syrian victory, the price and conditions of this legitimization. Therefore, the settlement over Syria seems to be postponed until after the previous episodes. Put the train of compromises on the rails. The launch whistle sounds.

–

Iran is at the center of the conflict and forms its basis. Its nuclear file is the title of the conflict that holds what is beyond nuclear, affecting Iran’s future position in the region. All attempts to pressure under the pretext of nuclear power were to subdue and weaken Iran. The rollback of sanctions under the heading of a return to the nuclear deal is an expression of the recognition of failure and an effort to engage in compromises whose contents are being negotiated. All the facts say that the agreement is now complete with its texts and details. The partial implementation calendar before the announcement of a return to the agreement had begun. Whether by freeing Iranian funds and deposits abroad that were held by U.S. sanctions. The first direct U.S. move to lift sanctions on people and entities under the sanctions regime was announced Tuesday night, the State Department said.

–

The war on Yemen was the U.S.-Saudi reserve line in the face of the results of the signing of the nuclear deal the first time. Their were bad. Yemen was the surprise of all wars. The war went from a U.S.-Saudi pressure tool to a reverse pressure tool. Energy and Gulf security are at the mercy of Ansar Allah. Entering the time of settlements became conditional on ending the war on non-humiliating terms for Saudi Arabia that would allow saving the rest of the face. But the Saudi miscalculation that was at the beginning of the war is still continuing with the need to end it, and the illusions of achieving gains rule the Saudi mind, which did not know how to win and does not know how to lose today. Offering a cease-fire without ending the siege complicated the announcement of the launch of the settlement line in Yemen. And caused the postponement of the announcement of reaching an agreement to return to the nuclear agreement. But time is running out. Therefore, the Americans are throwing their weight at exits that some mediators say include the signing of an agreement to open Sanaa airport and the port of Hodeida between Saudi Arabia and Oman, and the signing of a similar agreement between Oman and Ansar Allah, within days and perhaps hours, followed by announcing a cease-fire. In order to be able to announce the agreement on the nuclear file from Vienna.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: House of Saud, Iran, Oman, Syria, USA, War on Syria, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: Ansarullah, Axis of Resistance, Iran's Nuclear Program, KSA, Nasser Kandil, The axis of defeated, Vienna negotiations |