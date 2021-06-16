Hezbollah’s Arab, International Relations Chief to Al-Ahed: Victorious Syria Strengthens Arabs

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Mohammed Eid

Damascus – The Head of Hezbollah’s Arab and International Relations Unit, Sayyed Ammar al-Moussawi, said that a victorious Syria gives strength to the Arab and Islamic worlds, and that its great position in the July 2006 war made it the main partner of the Islamic resistance in Lebanon in all its victories.

This comes as a delegation from the Arab Islamic National Conference is visiting Damascus to meet with President Bashar Al-Assad and the Palestinian resistance factions.

Al-Moussawi explained that the purpose of the visit was for the delegation to congratulate Al-Assad on his re-election as leader of Syria and to congratulate the Syrian people for their “clear” victory in the uprising of consciousness, which they expressed so clearly at the ballot boxes.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Ahed News, the head of Arab and International Relations in Hezbollah pointed out that the popular turnout in the Syrian presidential elections at home was not strange because internal sentiments are known.

“Those who remained in Syria sided with the state, but the influential phenomenon was the Syrians abroad. This is an important and influential indicator, which is the culmination of all victories, including the military victory. It indicates that the Syrians are returning to build their state, which will be better, more beautiful, and stronger than before,” he confirmed.

Al-Moussawi pointed out that Syria has always been an incubator for resistance movements, “and Hezbollah considers it a partner in the victory that was achieved by the men of the Islamic Resistance in the July war and the rest of the victories such as the Resistance and Liberation Day in May 2000.”



Prior to the anniversary of the July 2006 war and the victory of the resistance, al-Moussawi recalled the role of Syria in supplying the resistance with various types of weapons, especially the Kornet missiles, which contributed to disabling the “Israeli” Merkava tanks in a way that was unseen in previous Arab-“Israeli” wars.

He also recalled how Syria embraced hundreds of thousands of Lebanese people who were displaced by the Zionist aggression machine in Lebanon in July 2006.



Al-Moussawi stressed that Syria was an incubator of Arab nationalism and all the issues of the nation, and that it will undoubtedly return to be a key link in the Axis of Resistance.

