Syrians in Farfarah Village Expel US Oil Thieves Army and their SDF Militia

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI JUNE 15, 2021

Syrians in the village of Farfarah confronted and expelled a convoy of US oil thieves along with their Kurdish SDF armed terrorists from their village earlier today, Tuesday 15 June 2021.

The people of Farfarah, a small town in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah, blocked a convoy of 4 armored US vehicles packed with oil thieves of the US army accompanied by a vehicle carrying Kurdish SDF armed terrorists that tried to pass through their village.

A video filmed by one of the men in the village shows the brave confrontation between the unarmed residents facing heavily armed US Army and Kurdish SDF terrorists and forcing them to leave, SANA said some of the US vehicles were damaged when the villagers rained it with stones.

The video is also on Bitchute.

In the video the people who expelled the US Army shouting at them to leave their village: ‘You stole our oil, you stole our wheat, get out, yalla (move it).. Also telling them: ‘there’s no oil in our village, get out’.

Farfarah is a tiny town of brave Syrians who stood up to the army of one of the world’s superpowers, another example from Syria how the people do not welcome oil thieves and do not welcome the US-styled democracy of hegemony, oppression, and wealth plundering.

Many similar incidents occurred in the same region most notably when a convoy of US oil thieves working for Trump last year tried to go through the town of Khirbet Ammo in February of last year, the villagers blocked the convoy, threw stones and garbage cans against the oil thieves of the US Army who in return shot dead a child in the village.

The most inclusive and diverse junta of Joseph Biden continued the same policies of the disgraced Trump in beefing up their forces illegally deployed in Syria, supporting the terrorist groups of ISIS, Nusra Front, and the separatist Kurdish SDF, and increased the stealing of Syrian wheat and oil.

