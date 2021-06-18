رحيل نتنياهو وقدوم رئيسي Netanyahu’s departure and Raisi’s arrival

Posted on by martyrashrakat

رحيل نتنياهو وقدوم رئيسي

يرمز بنيامين نتنياهو الى آخر ملوك «بني إسرائيل» بالنسبة لكل معسكر اليمين في كيان الاحتلال، رغم انتماء خليفته الضعيف نفتالي بينيت إلى المعسكر ذاته. فالظروف التي أملت رحيل نتنياهو ترافقت مع ضعف الكيان وفشله العسكري، سواء بقبته الحديدية التي عجزت عن صد صواريخ المقاومة عن كبريات مدن الكيان التي تقصف للمرة الأولى منذ قيامه، أو بعجزه الناري عن تدمير الصواريخ ومنصات إطلاقها وأنفاق تخزينها، أو بهروبه من عملية برية كانت تنتظره فيها صواريخ الكورنيت، وقبوله بوقف النار بقرار من نتنياهو، رغم ذلك، كما ترافق الرحيل مع إنهاء زمن استقلال الكيان وبدء خضوعه للوصاية الأميركية بالتزامن مع العودة الأميركية المحسومة للاتفاق النووي مع إيران، كما قال نتنياهو، وهو محقّ بذلك، ما يجعل من رحيل نتنياهو نهاية مرحلة وبداية مرحلة، والمرحلة الجديدة عنوانها الأفول لحضور الكيان كقوة كبرى في الإقليم.

يرمز المرشح الرئاسي الإيراني الأوفر حظاً السيد إبراهيم رئيسي الى الشرائح السياسية والنخبوية الداعمة للحرس الثوريّ في إيران، والتي تضع مشروع الاستقلال عن الغرب واتباع خطط تنمية تعتمد على توطين التكنولوجيا وتحقيق الاكتفاء الذاتي، وبناء مقدرات عسكرية تمنح إيران القدرة على مواجهة أية تحديات عسكرية، وفي طليعتها المضي ببرنامج صاروخي متصاعد، وتلتزم بدعم حركات المقاومة في المنطقة، وتعتبر فلسطين قضيتها المركزية، ما يجعل من وصوله علامة على صعود إيران وتثبيتاً لمكتسبات تحققت للمحور الذي تقوده طهران، وإعلاناً عن تبلور مشروع محور المقاومة بصورة رسميّة، كقوة تعاظم قدراتها ويتنامى حضورها، وتشكل الشريك الندي الذي لا يمكن تجاهله للقوى الكبرى، الصديقة وغير الصديقة على مستوى كل ما يتصل بالمنطقة.

ليس تزامن الأفول والصعود صدفة إلا لجهة تقارب أيام الاستحقاقات، أما جوهر التزامن فحتمي، لأنه ما كان ممكناً أن يبدأ زمن أفول الكيان كقوة عظمى في المنطقة إلا لأن هناك من نجح باستنزاف هذا الكيان، ووضعه أمام تحديات مثلها نمو مقدرات حركات المقاومة المدعومة من إيران، وصولاً إلى تحول هذه التحديات للطبيعة الاستراتيجية، وعجز الكيان عن حلها، وبدء تحوّلها الى تحديات وجودية، فكما يبشر رحيل نتنياهو بتعمق مأزق الكيان، يبشر صعود رئيسي ومعه إيران ببدء حقبة جديدة في المنطقة هي حقبة محور المقاومة.

Benjamin Netanyahu symbolise the last “Israelites” king of all the right-wing camp in the occupying entity. His weak successor, Naftali Bennett, belongs to the same camp. The circumstances that dictated Netanyahu’s departure were accompanied by the weakness of the entity and its military failure, whether with an Iron Dome, which failed to repel the resistance’s missiles from the major cities of the entity that were bombed for the first time since the entity’s inception, and his inability to destroy missiles and storage tunnels, and to escape from a ground operation that the Kornet missiles were waiting for, The acceptance of the ceasefire by Netanyahu’s decision also coincided with the beginning of the entity’s submission to the American guardianship in conjunction with the return of the United States to resolve the nuclear agreement with Iran, as Netanyahu said, and rightly so, which made Netanyahu’s departure the end of a stage and the beginning of a stage. The new phase ends the presence of the entity as a major force in the region.

The most fortunate Iranian presidential candidate, Mr. ُEbrahim Raisi, symbolises the political and elite segments that support the Revolutionary Guards in Iran, which lay the project of independence from the West and follow development plans based on the localisation of technology, achieving self-sufficiency, and building military capabilities that give Iran the ability to face any military challenges, and at the forefront Proceeding with an escalating missile program, and is committed to supporting the resistance movements in the region, and considers Palestine its central issue, which makes his success a sign of Iran’s rise and confirmation of the gains achieved by the axis led by Tehran, and announcing the crystallisation of the project of the resistance axis, as a force that is growing its capabilities and growing presence, and constitutes a dewy partner that cannot be ignored by the major powers, friendly and unfriendly in all related to the region.

The synchronicity of decline and rise is not a coincidence except in terms of the convergence of the days of maturity. As for the essence of the synchronisation, it is inevitable, because it was not possible to start the time of the demise of the entity as a superpower in the region only because there were those who succeeded in draining this entity, and placed it in front of the challenges of the growth of the capabilities of the resistance axis, which turned into existential strategy challenges that the entity was unable to solve, with Netanyahu’s departure, the entity’s predicament deepened, which heralds the beginning of a new era in the region, the era of the axis of resistance.

