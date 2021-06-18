Ansarullah To Be ’Part of Equation’ In Defense of Al-Quds - Official

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 18, 2021

By Staff, Agencies

A senior member of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement said his group will be an integral part of the equation to defend sacred sites in the occupied city of al-Quds against any ‘Israeli’ act of aggression.

Abdul-Wahhab al-Mahbashi told Beirut-based al-Mayadeen television on Thursday evening that his movement “will be part of the equation in defense of al-Quds” in the event of a new confrontation with ‘Israel.’

On June 3, Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi said Yemenis are part of the al-Quds equation and will be effectively present in the battle against the ‘Israeli’ regime.

Sayyed al-Houthi then praised Iran as the main supporter of resistance front in the region.

On June 6, the representative of Hamas resistance movement in Yemen expressed gratitude to the Yemeni people and government for supporting the Palestinian cause during the recent ‘Israeli’ military offensive on the Gaza Strip, which claimed the lives of at least 260 people in the besieged enclave.

“We feel brotherhood and comfort in Yemen, and this indicates the Yemeni people’s love for Palestine and al-Aqsa Mosque,” Moaz Abu Shamala said during a meeting with Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a senior member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, in Sanaa.

Abu Shamala said all signs confirm that the resistance is the right way to liberate occupied Palestine, Yemen Press Agency reported.

