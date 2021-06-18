HOUTHIS LAUNCHED BALLISTIC MISSILE AT MA’RIB, SUICIDE DRONE AT SAUDI ARABIA’S ‘ASIR

17.06.2021 

Houthis Launched Ballistic Missile At Ma’rib, Suicide Drone At Saudi Arabia's ‘Asir
Illustrative image, source: the Houthis media wing

The Houthis (Ansar Allah) are still carrying out successful missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and its proxies in Yemen.

Late on June 16, a ballistic missile stuck the central Yemeni city of Ma’rib, which is held by the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies. According to several sources, the missile was launched by the Houthis.

The ballistic missile landed in a residential area inside the city. Nevertheless, no casualties were reported. The Houthis’ have not claimed responsibility for the attack, yet.

According to the UAE-based al-Arabiya TV, the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies responded with a series of strikes on Houthi positions in Ma’rib. Houthi fighters have been leading a large-scale offensive on the province city center for well over three months now.

A day later, the Houthis launched two Qasef-2K suicide drones at a “military position” in Abha International Airport in the southern Saudi province of Jizan. The Qasef-2K is a copy of the Iranian Ababil-2 drone with a range of around 150 kilometers.

“This attack comes as a natural response to the crimes of the aggression [Saudi-led coalition] and its continuous siege on our dear country,” Brig. Gen. Yahya Sari, a spokesman for the Houthis, said in a brief statement.

Only one of the two drones was intercepted by the Saudi-led coalition air-defense forces. It is still unclear if the second reached Abha International Airport.

On June 10, the Houthis launched four ballistic missiles and a suicide drone at Ma’rib city, killing eight people and injuring many others. Within a few hours, the group attacked an unspecified target in Saudi Arabia’s ‘Asir with a suicide drone.

The Houthis’ ability to launch attacks on several fronts simultaneously pose a real challenge to the Saudi-led coalition and its Yemen proxies.

