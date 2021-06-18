Houthis Launched Ballistic Missile At Ma’rib, Suicide Drone At Saudi Arabia's ‘Asir

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Houthis (Ansar Allah) are still carrying out successful missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and its proxies in Yemen.

Late on June 16, a ballistic missile stuck the central Yemeni city of Ma’rib, which is held by the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies. According to several sources, the missile was launched by the Houthis.

The ballistic missile landed in a residential area inside the city. Nevertheless, no casualties were reported. The Houthis’ have not claimed responsibility for the attack, yet.

According to the UAE-based al-Arabiya TV, the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies responded with a series of strikes on Houthi positions in Ma’rib. Houthi fighters have been leading a large-scale offensive on the province city center for well over three months now.

A day later, the Houthis launched two Qasef-2K suicide drones at a “military position” in Abha International Airport in the southern Saudi province of Jizan. The Qasef-2K is a copy of the Iranian Ababil-2 drone with a range of around 150 kilometers.

“This attack comes as a natural response to the crimes of the aggression [Saudi-led coalition] and its continuous siege on our dear country,” Brig. Gen. Yahya Sari, a spokesman for the Houthis, said in a brief statement.

Only one of the two drones was intercepted by the Saudi-led coalition air-defense forces. It is still unclear if the second reached Abha International Airport.

On June 10, the Houthis launched four ballistic missiles and a suicide drone at Ma’rib city, killing eight people and injuring many others. Within a few hours, the group attacked an unspecified target in Saudi Arabia’s ‘Asir with a suicide drone.

The Houthis’ ability to launch attacks on several fronts simultaneously pose a real challenge to the Saudi-led coalition and its Yemen proxies.

