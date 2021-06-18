London: pro-Palestine activist defies death during solidarity action

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 12:52 AM [ Last Update: Wednesday, 16 June 2021 12:52 AM ]

Source

Robert Carter

Press TV, London

The area surrounding the US embassy in London was brought to a total standstill early on Tuesday as a pro-Palestine activist staged, what’s been described as a “courageous stunt.” The action came after a disappointing debate was conducted at the Westminster, where MPs failed to convince the government to sanction Israel over its crimes to the Palestinians.

The area surrounding the US Embassy in London was brought to a complete standstill on Tuesday morning after a 69 year old pro-Palestine activist climbed atop a nearby crane.

Carrying nothing but some minor equipment and a large Palestinian flag, Nicholas Georges hopes his death defying stunt will help raise further awareness of the Palestinians suffering.

This action comes following a parliamentary debate held at Westminster the day before. Despite the demands from over 300,000 Brits to sanction Israel, the government sided with Tel Aviv.

Press TV’s website can also be accessed at the following alternate addresses:

www.presstv.ir

www.presstv.co.uk

www.presstv.tv

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine, War on Gaza | Tagged: Activism, Occupation Terrorism, Sanctions against occupation entity, Settlers Attacks |