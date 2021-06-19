Ebrahim Raeisi wins presidential race by landslide, preliminary results show

Saturday, 19 June 2021 6:06 AM [ Last Update: Saturday, 19 June 2021 8:44 AM ]
Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi has won Iran’s 2021 presidential election by a landslide, according to preliminary results by the Interior Ministry.
Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Jamal Orf said 28.6 million Iranians participated in the election, and with around 90% of the votes counted, Raeisi garnered over 17.8 million votes, followed by Mohsen Rezaei who secured 3.3 million.
Nasser Hemmati garnered 2.4 million votes, and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi won almost one million votes.
Orf said he was not offering precise figures because vote counting was still ongoing and said he was merely providing preliminary updates.
Later in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani turned up at the campaign HQ of Raeisi to congratulate him in person.
Raeisi has been the chief of Iran’s Judiciary since 2019. The Muslim cleric has formerly held several other posts in Iran’s judicial branch since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Raeisi is associated with the Principlist camp, but he said he ran in the election this year as an independent when he announced his presidential bid last month.
He was campaigning with the slogan “Popular Administration, Strong Iran” on a platform of uprooting corruption in the executive branch, fighting poverty, creating jobs, containing inflation, and corruption.
According to preliminary results, with around 90% of the votes counted, Raeisi garnered over 17.8 million votes, followed by Mohsen Rezaei who secured 3.3 million.
He was campaigning with the slogan “Popular Administration, Strong Iran” on a platform of uprooting corruption in the executive branch, fighting poverty, creating jobs, containing inflation, and corruption.
(Check back later for updates to this article.)
Press TV’s website can also be accessed at the following alternate addresses:
RELATED VIDEOS
RELATED NEWS
- Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi Wins Presidential Race by Landslide According to Preliminary Results
- Iran Presidential Race: Initial Results Show Raeisi Achieving Landslide Victory
- Raeisi’s rivals quick to offer him congrats on sweeping win in presidential election
- Zarif says Iran ready to help Afghanistan restore stability
Filed under: Iran | Tagged: Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran Elections |
Reblogged this on penelopap.