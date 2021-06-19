Ebrahim Raeisi wins presidential race by landslide, preliminary results show

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Saturday, 19 June 2021 6:06 AM [ Last Update: Saturday, 19 June 2021 8:44 AM ]

Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raeisi casts his ballot in Iran’s 2021 presidential candidate, in Shahr-e Rey, near Tehran, on June 18, 2021. (Photo by Mehr news agency)

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi has won Iran’s 2021 presidential election by a landslide, according to preliminary results by the Interior Ministry.

Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Jamal Orf said 28.6 million Iranians participated in the election, and with around 90% of the votes counted, Raeisi garnered over 17.8 million votes, followed by Mohsen Rezaei who secured 3.3 million.

Nasser Hemmati garnered 2.4 million votes, and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi won almost one million votes.

Orf said he was not offering precise figures because vote counting was still ongoing and said he was merely providing preliminary updates.

Later in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani turned up at the campaign HQ of Raeisi to congratulate him in person.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) meets with President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi to congratulate him on his election win, June 19, 2021. (Photo by president.ir)

Raeisi has been the chief of Iran’s Judiciary since 2019. The Muslim cleric has formerly held several other posts in Iran’s judicial branch since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Raeisi is associated with the Principlist camp, but he said he ran in the election this year as an independent when he announced his presidential bid last month.

He was campaigning with the slogan “Popular Administration, Strong Iran” on a platform of uprooting corruption in the executive branch, fighting poverty, creating jobs, containing inflation, and corruption.

