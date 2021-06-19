Iraq’s Hezbollah: ‘We have entered Quds equation announced by Nasrallah’: Report

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 19, 2021

A news article reports that Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) group – a key component of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi – has pledged to be a part of the regional military equation recently put forward by the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.



Nasrallah had stated that the ‘Resistance Axis’ is currently working to establish an equation whereby future Israeli attacks against al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the ‘Muslim and Christian sanctities’ in the city will trigger a regional war with the Axis.



The ‘Resistance Axis’ broadly refers to a strategic anti-Israel/anti-US imperialist alliance composed of, but not limited to, Iran, Syria, Hezbollah, Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi, Yemen’s Ansarullah, and various Palestinian armed factions.

Source: Al-Mayadeen TV (Website)

Date: June 16, 2021



Translation:

(Article):



“Iraq’s Hezbollah”: We have entered the equation of deterrence aimed at defending al-Quds which Sayyed Nasrallah had announced

Iraq’s Hezbollah Brigades resistance group issued a statement saying that “the savagery of the Zionists was not limited to the innocent Palestinians, but has reached the whole region”.

Iraq’s Hezbollah Brigades announced today (Wednesday) that “the Zionist entity has tried, over the past decades, to impose a security equation in which it confronts any power that threatens (the existence of) its entity inside and outside the occupied Palestinian territory”. (The statement) stressed that it has “entered the equation of deterrence aimed at defending al-Quds that Sayyed (Hassan) Nasrallah had announced”.

The Hezbollah Brigades also said in its statement that “the (Zionist) entity allowed itself to attack, taking advantage of the support of the US and that of its allied traitorous rulers (in the region),” reaffirming that (Israel) has committed major crimes against the peoples of the region, including Iraq, which it has struck with multiple raids, and is still threatening to do more against its people.

It pointed out that “the savagery of the Zionists was not limited to the innocent Palestinians, but has reached the whole region”.

Iraq’s Hezbollah Brigades revealed that “Israel” assassinated leaders and fighters who were deployed to fight the criminal ISIS, considering that “this is what puts the free Iraqis before the choice of defending their people and sanctities, especially al-Aqsa Mosque”.

It also pointed out that “the peoples of the region are now convinced that they will not be safe with the presence of this (Israeli) enemy,” stressing that “Iraq’s Hezbollah Brigades affirms its pledge to preserve the sanctities and never falter to defend it”.

The Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and occupied al-Quds continue, as Israeli aircraft shelled today at dawn several resistance positions in Gaza, including “Quraysh” and “Yarmouk”. The occupation army claimed that the raids were a response to the release of incendiary balloons from the Strip, which sparked fires in the adjacent settlements.

