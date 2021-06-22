LARGE-SCALE HOUTHI OFFENSIVE IN YEMEN AND THE SOUTHERN KINGDOM

Posted on by martyrashrakat

21.06.2021

Source

Yemen is on the brink of a massive humanitarian crisis, and it is all Ansar Allah’s fault. At least, as far as the collective ‘West’ and MSM are concerned.

In recent days, the Houthis (as Ansar Allah are known) have ramped up their attacks and have had some successes in clashes with the Saudi-led coalition. As has become customary, calls that this will lead to a humanitarian disaster immediately surface when such an occasion comes round.

In the most successful operation, at least 3 Saudi-coalition personnel were killed in attack at the base at the Wadi’ah crossing on June 19.

The next day, the Houthis shot down a US drone over the central Yemeni province of Ma’rib, where they have been leading a large-scale offensive against the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies for more than three months.

Ansar Allah spokesman, Brig. Gen. Yahya Sari said that the drone, a Boeing Insitu ScanEagle, was intercepted with a ground-to-air missile over the area of al-Mushaj’a in the Sirwah district. It was likely used to provide reconnaissance to the Saudi-led coalition, as that is what a ScanEagle is typically used for.

The US drone was shot down amid a major military escalation between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition.

A day earlier, the Saudi-led forces intercepted a total of 17 “booby-trapped” drones launched from Yemen by the Houthis. On June 19th, between morning and noon, the coalition intercepted seven Houthi drones. The drones were shot down over Yemen, likely by warplanes of the Royal Saudi Air Force. Later in the day, 13 more were intercepted.

Sources in Saudi Arabia also shared videos on social media showing what they claimed to be missiles launched by the Houthis impacting targets in an unspecified part of the Kingdom.

The Houthis are yet to pay for the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, only one drone attack has been admitted.

The attacks were likely a part of a large-scale operation. Usually, the Yemeni group announces such operations once they are over.

In recent days, Saudi Arabia boasted that it had stopped bombing civilian targets such as the capital Sana’a while its warplanes continue carrying out air raids throughout Yemen, hunting for Houthi targets. That has led to very limited success, while Ansar Allah’s offensive could potentially just be in its early stages.

Related Videos

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: House of Saud, Yemen | Tagged: Ansarullah, General Yahya Sarea, Humanitarian crisis, Marib, Saudi-led war on Yemen |