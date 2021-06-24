Iranian General from Moscow: US Forces Must Leave West Asia

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Addressing the 9th edition of Moscow Conference on International Security [MCIS 2021], a senior Iranian general called for the withdrawal of extra-regional forces, especially the Americans, from West Asia in order for sustainable security in the region to prevail.

In his address to the IX Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces for Operations, Brigadier General Mahdi Rabbani, elaborated on Iran’s stances on the latest regional and international developments.

Denouncing Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] as a result of the opportunistic approaches adopted by the hegemonic powers that have sought to commercialize security, the Iranian commander said many factors behind instability and the emergence of extremist ideologies in recent years continue to impede the establishment of security and reconstruction of crisis-hit countries in the region.

“Now the time has come for the extra-regional forces, including the Americans, who have the blood of thousands of innocent people, including the courageous commander of the fight on terrorism General [Qassem] Soleimani, on their hands, to leave the West Asia region, so that the regional countries would be able to ensure sustainable security by themselves,” he said.

Rabbani also reaffirmed that Iran favors the best relations with world countries and prioritizes its neighbors in its foreign policy, stressing that independent states need to join hands to contribute to stability.

“In this regard, the Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared for cooperation with other countries in the settlement of problems and creation of stability and security in the region and the world,” the general added.

The Russian Ministry of Defense is holding the IX MCIS on June 22-24 in Moscow to discuss the most urgent problems and trends in the field of international military policy.

The forum traditionally brings together defense ministers, heads of international organizations, non-governmental experts, and think tank representatives from around the world.

