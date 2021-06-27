FDA/CDC Warning About Hazardous Covid Jabbing

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

It bears repeating ad infinitum!

There’s nothing remotely safe and effective about hazardous, experimental, covid mass-jabbing.

All entries into the covid jabbing sweepstakes are designed to harm health, shorten lifespans and cause premature deaths when taken as directed — from effects of toxic poisoning.

On Wednesday, a Pharma-connected FDA official said the agency intends “mov(ing) rapidly” to warn about the risk of heart inflammation from Pfizer/Moderna mRNA covid jabs.

According to the US National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute:

Heart or other bodily inflammation is a “response to infection or injury.”

“It can affect many areas of the body and is a cause of many major diseases, including cancer, ischemic heart disease, and autoimmune diseases.”

“Inflammation in the heart causes damage and can lead to serious health problems” in one of three forms: endocarditis, pericarditis and/or myocarditis.

The latter damages the heart muscle. Other forms damage heart valves or surrounding heart tissue.

“Complications may include an arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, and heart failure,” the latter causing death.

Heart inflammatory is one of many hazards from covid jabbing.

According to FDA vaccines division deputy director Doran Fink:

“Based on the available data, a warning statement in the fact sheets for both health care providers and vaccine recipients and caregivers would be warranted in this situation.”

A so-called CDC safety panel found a “likely association” between Pfizer/Moderna mRNA technology and cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in individuals jabbed with their experimental, unapproved drugs.

Fink said the FDA warning being prepared will cover the risk of heart inflammation within about a week after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna jab, adding:

Longterm effects are undermined so far.

Heart problems in any form increase the risk of more serious harm to follow.

Like all FDA/CDC reported adverse events from covid mass-jabbing, numbers of publicly known heart inflammation cases represent the tip of a far greater problem.

Around 60% of Americans got at least one covid jab.

About 46% of Americans got a second one — 320 million in total administered so far from mid-December 2020 through late June.

Over 95% of covid jabbed Americans received toxic Pfizer and/or Moderna drugs.

Through late June, official US/UK/EU data show around two million adverse events, including many thousands of deaths.

The above data conceal exponentially greater numbers of harmed individuals from one or more adverse events, including many serious ones.

What remains to be known is still greater harm to health virtually certain to show up over the intermediate and longer-term.

Citing CDC whistleblowers, Health Impact News reported around 50,000 known US deaths so far from covid mass-jabbing.

All FDA approved drugs have potentially serious side effects when used as directed — listed in hard to read fine print so most people don’t likely know the risks of what’s prescribed for health issues they face.

In my 9th decade, I discovered long ago that less drugs taken — ideally none — the better I feel.

A Final Comment

According to a new German International Journal of Infectious Diseases report:

A first-ever postmortem autopsy report on an 86-year-old male jabbed once for covid with mRNA technology found its toxins in virtually all his organs.

Not only was he unprotected, he was infected with what hastened death.

Note:

In an upcoming address, Biden’s double reportedly will urge unjabbed for covid Americans to unwittingly self-inflict harm.

Numbers showing up for inoculations declined sharply.

So there’s a renewed push to convince refusniks to go along with what they abstained from so far.

Protecting and preserving health requires rejection of toxins US/Western dark forces want injected into maximum numbers of unwitting people to cause maximum harm.

Just say NO to stay safe!

