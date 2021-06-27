Forever US Aggression in Syria

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

US aggression against Syria since March 2011 continues with no end of it in prospect.

Commenting on what’s going on last Friday, Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia explained the following:

Despite most parts of the country liberated from US/NATO/Israeli supported ISIS and likeminded jihadists, conditions remain dire.

Nebenzia explained that “60%” of Syrians are at “risk of famine,” adding:

“Socio-economic and humanitarian situations (remain) deteriorated (because of) illegal economic restrictions (imposed by US-led) Western” regimes and Turkey to suffocate long-suffering Syrians into submission to their will.

There’s no ambiguity about what’s gone on for over a decade.

The Biden regime continues the diabolical agenda of its Obama/Biden predecessor.

It’s all about “overthrowing (Syria’s) legitimate government by (endless war and) economic suffocation,” Nebenzia explained.

Idlib province in the country’s northwest bordering Turkey remains infested with heavily armed terrorists supported by the Erdogan, Biden, other NATO and Israeli regimes.

Clashes with government forces continue.

Syrian security and stability are threatened “by orchestrated campaigns aimed at ethnic and religious division of the country,” Nebenzia explained.

He condemned Israeli terror-bombing of Syria targets — in cahoots with US/NATO aggression.

In December 2015, unanimously adopted Security Council Res. 2254 mandated ceasefire and diplomatic settlement of the long-running conflict.

It continues five-and-a-half years later because dominant US hardliners and their imperial partners reject conflict resolution.

Russian-led diplomatic efforts to restore peace and stability throughout the country failed because US-dominated NATO, Israel, and Turkey want endless war to replace overwhelming popular President Bashar al-Assad with pro-Western puppet rule.

Nebenzia commended efforts by Assad’s government to try transforming dire conditions into more normalized ones for long-suffering Syrians, adding:

Unable to do what’s needed alone, he needs world community support — not forthcoming except from Russia, Iran, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Last week, Biden regime acting assistant secretary of state for Near East affairs Joey Hood warned regional governments against normalizing relations with Syria, threatening illegal sanctions against ones not bowing to Washington’s will.

In June 2020, the US Orwellian-named Caesar Syria Civilian Protection legislation (Caesar Act) was enacted to starve and otherwise immiserate Syrians into submission to Washington’s imperial boot.

Nations, entities and individuals that maintain legitimate economic, financial, military, and intelligence relations with Damascus — their legal right under international law — face unlawful US sanctions and other diabolical harshness at its discretion.

Biden regime hardliners intend using this hammer to continue immiserating and otherwise abuse millions of Syrias — in flagrant breach of international law.

Last week, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad condemned US/Turkish cross-border policy, saying:

It’s all about “help(ing) terrorist groups” in Syria supported by Washington and Ankara, adding:

US/NATO/Turkish regimes “provide them with all necessary materials to prolong the terrorist war against Syria” and its people.

What’s gone on throughout the war is a flagrant breach “of the sovereignty of our country,” Mekdad stressed — on the phony pretext of providing humanitarian aid cross-border.

The US and its imperial partners have gone all out to prevent vitally needed humanitarian aid from reaching displaced and other Syrians.

US and Turkish forces continue to illegally occupy parts of Syrian territory, along with “stealing” its oil, wheat, and other resources, Mekdad explained, adding:

Without US, NATO, Turkish support, ISIS, al-Nusra and likeminded jihadists “would have been eliminated a long time ago.”

Instead there’s no end of war in prospect.

A Final Comment

Last week, deputy head of Russia’s Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria Admiral Vadim Kulit said the following:

“According to available information, (US-supported) terrorists, in cooperation with representatives of the pseudo-humanitarian organization White Helmets, intend to stage a ‘chemical attack’ (to falsely accuse) Syrian government forces of using toxic substances against civilians.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that another false flag CW incident will not affect efforts by Syrian and Russian forces to combat (US-supported) terrorists in the country.

