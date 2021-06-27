US/UK Planned Black Sea Incident?

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Colonized Britain partners with US wars by hot and/or other means against invented enemies like Russia — a nation complying fully with international law, threatening no one.

Wednesday’s provocative UK warship’s incursion into Russian territorial waters near its Republic of Crimea and Federal City of Sevastopol mostly likely was jointly planned by Biden and Boris Johnson regime hardliners.

US/UK/EU actions toward Russia are implacably hostile over its freedom from Western control.

Wednesday’s incident followed earlier US/UK provocations against Russia — in flagrant violation of international law their ruling regimes long ago abandoned.

What happened Wednesday — and numerous times earlier — suggests more of the same ahead in various forms.

It shows that the notion of improved Western relations with Moscow is clealy off-the-table, what the incident — like earlier ones — made crystal clear.

Commenting on what happened, UK war secretary Ben Wallace defied reality by claiming that the HMS Defender (sic) carried out “a routine transit from Odessa towards Georgia across the Black Sea (sic).”

A UK war ministry statement falsely said no warning shots across the bow were fired at Britain’s warship by a Russian patrol boat (sic).

A war ministry tweet defied reality by claiming that HMS Defender “conduct(ed) innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters (sic) in accordance with international law (sic),” adding:

“(T)he Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea (sic) and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity (sic).”

“No shots were directed at HMS Defender (sic), and we do not recognize the claim that (high-explosive fragmentation bombs) bombs were dropped in her path” to obstruct its Black Sea passage (sic).

Reporter from state owned and controlled BBC Jonathan Beale onboard HMS Defender falsely said the following:

“We heard shots fired…well out of range (sic).”

“The crew were already at action stations as they approached the southern tip of Russian-occupied Crimea (sic).”

“Weapons systems on board the Royal Navy destroyer had already been loaded.”

“(C)aptain (Vincent Owen) insisted he was only seeking safe passage through an internationally recognized shipping lane (sic)…(that) his mission was…non-confrontational (sic).”

“The warship was in the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa earlier this week, according to the British embassy in Ukraine.”

“It said the UK and Ukraine had signed an agreement to jointly build warships and construct two naval bases.”

The US, UK and EU falsely claim that Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. There’s no ambiguity about the Big Lie.

Western regimes falsely consider Russian waters off the peninsula Ukrainian territory (sic).

According to another BBC fake news report, HMS Defender wasn’t off Crimea’s coast “to pick a fight (sic) but to make a point (sic) — to assert its right to freedom of navigation in international waters (sic).”

Britain’s provocation was a “dangerous action” and “gross violation” of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry stressed, adding:

Its patrol boat fired warning shots after the UK warship illegally entered Russian territorial waters.

A Russian Su-24 dropped four bombs in HMS Defender’s path as a warning to change course.

On Thursday, Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Navy Adm. Nikolay Yevmenov said the following:

Britain’s provocation was “an audacious challenge.”

“The UK side must give an appraisal of the crew’s actions, and conduct an investigation.”

“We, in turn, comply with all standards of the international maritime law.”

Russia’s UK embassy tweeted the following:

“HMS Defender turn(ed) HMS Provocateur and violate(d) Russia’s border. Not exactly a ‘routine’ transit, (was) it?”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Wednesday’s Black Sea incident a “dangerous(ly) crude provocation (in breach of) international and Russian law,” adding:

It could not have happened without US approval.

HMS Defender was in northwest Black Sea waters “in preparation for” the US Sixth Fleet’s annual Exercise Sea Breeze drills from June 28 — July 10.

Co-hosted by the Pentagon and Ukraine, numerous other countries are involved — including Britain.

Zakharova explained that “special ops unit of the US, UK and Ukraine were engaged in trainings aboard (HMS Defender) at the time of the incident.”

“In these conditions, it is impossible that the ‘peaceful passage’ of the British destroyer was not agreed with the ‘big brother’ ” in Washington.

Separately in response to White House press secretary Psaki saying the Biden regime will not “warn about cyberattacks” on Russia ahead, Zakharova said the following:

The US “is still trying to reserve the right to deliver cyberattacks on the basis of groundless fabricated accusations…which they so often level against Russia.”

If the Biden regime cyberattacks Russian targets, “it will not be a (US) response…but an undeclared and perfidious attack they will be the first to carry out,” adding:

“We want these words to be treated by Washington as seriously as possible.”

“Our country, which just marked the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War remembers and knows well what perfidy is.”

“Even hints at the possibility of behavior like this are totally unacceptable.”

Since Biden replaced Trump by brazen election fraud, US relations with Russia plunged to their most dangerous level post-WW II.

No-summit/summit talks between Vladimir Putin and Biden’s double on June 16 achieved nothing toward improving bilateral relations.

Looking ahead, they’re much more likely to worsen, not improve.

A Final Comment

Moscow released a video of HMS Defender’s Black Sea provocation in Russian territorial waters — exposing the Boris Johnson regime’s Big Lie about the incident.

The video clearly showed warning shots fired at the UK warship.

As it approached Russian waters, its coast guard vessel captain said the following:

“If you don’t change course to starboard, I will fire.”

“You must immediately leave the territorial sea of the Russian Federation.”

When the warning was ignored, the clearly audible order to Britain’s warship said the following:

Fire warning shots. Do not, repeat (do) not hit the Defender. Confirm, over.”

Britain’s claim about no warning shots fired was exposed as a bald-faced Big Lie.

The same goes for its fabricated claim of “innocent passage (sic) through Ukrainian territorial waters (sic) in accordance with international law (sic).”

