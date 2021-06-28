Atlas of the World Proves it again: It’s Palestine, Not ‘Israel’ (Video)

It’s Palestine, Not ‘Israel’

Palestine has been and will remain the motherland of Palestinians, despite all falsifications and piracy launched by the Zionist entity’s and its backer, the United States.

The video below shows an Atlas of the World that was issued in 1926, referring to the territories between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River as Palestine and not ‘Israel’.

Labeling Palestine on the world map has been for years an issue of dispute, with many western sides referring to the occupied territories as ‘Israel’.

For example, there has never been a label of Palestine on Google Maps. Instead, there have been labels of West Bank’ and Gaza Strip.

  Pikos Apikos, on June 28, 2021 at 4:04 pm said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

