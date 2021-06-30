Biden Forces in Al Omar Oil Field Get Bombed Back by the Resistance

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Biden forces illegally occupying the Al Omar oil field in northeastern Syria get bombed back by the resistance forces less than a day after Biden forces bombed posts used by the resistance to guard the Syrian – Iraqi borders against ISIS.

Rocket missiles fell on the residential compound housing the oil thieves in the US military in the Al Omar oil field east of the city of Deir Ezzor, northeast of Syria in the early evening yesterday 28 June 2021.

Biden air forces flew combing sorties over the area trying to figure out from where the missiles were believed to have come from.

Al Omar oil field is the largest oil field in Syria, the oil field does not need any democracy spreading, any free speech promoting, or any ‘inclusiveness’ or ‘diversity’ which the US regimes need to force export to, the oil produced by this field is smuggled by the Biden forces into Iraq, the same task that was formerly carried out by Trump forces who took over from ISIS which was selling the oil to the regime of the Turkish madman Erdogan instead.

Ever since ISIS handed over Al Omar oil field to the Kurdish SDF terrorists under the supervision of the Trump forces, the ISIS terrorists never carried out any attack against the oil field and only attacked the Syrian army and its allies across the Syrian desert east of the country, and attacked the Iraqi army and PMU across the Iraqi open desert west of the country.

The rockets attack came about 18 hours after the Biden forces bombed buildings across the Syrian – Iraqi borders targeting and killing a Syrian child and injuring 3 other civilians in Bu Kamal on the Syrian side of the border, and killing 4 PMU fighters on the Iraqi side of the border, the PMU fighters guard the borders against ISIS terrorists.

After Biden forces carried out their heinous attack late night bombing against Syria and Iraq, the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres called on all parties for restrain, that couldn’t have been applied at the time since the Iraqi PMU did not attack US forces inside the USA, now, however, after the US illegal forces in Syria got attacked, the UN chief’s call for restrain can be considered, if Biden doesn’t want loads of body bags flying back home.

