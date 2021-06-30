Iraq’s Nujaba Urges Supporting Resistance in Push to Restore Country’s Sovereignty

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

29/06/2021

By Staff, Agencies

Iraq’s al-Nujaba Movement, part of the Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] or better known by the Arabic name as Hashd al-Shaabi, has called on all Iraqi institutions to throw their weight behind the resistance to restore the country’s sovereignty.

Nujaba Secretary General Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi issued the call on Tuesday, one day after US warplanes targeted three locations belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi in the border town of al-Qaim in Iraq’s western Anbar Province.

The US strike killed four Iraqi fighters who were performing their duties of preventing the infiltration of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists from Syria into Iraq.

Kaabi “invited all the military institutions to support the resistance in restoring the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and promised the evil occupiers that military resistance would have the final say on the battlefield and make Iraq proud.”

He also noted that the US targeting of the 14th Hashd al-Shaabi Brigade “proved that the [current] foolish US government is following in the footsteps of the former ignorant administration.”

“The evil occupiers should know that martyrdom is our path and we have performed the ablution of martyrdom in our burial shrouds for the great battle,” Kaabi said, stressing that the political strategy seeking the expulsion of US occupation forces has failed.

“Until the complete liberation of Iraq from your evil [presence], we will not retreat, we will not give up and we will respond twofold to any attack,” he warned the Americans.

The Nujaba chief further thanked the officials in charge of Iraqi checkpoints for facilitating the passage of the resistance fighters.

He also criticized the mercenaries who slander about pro-resistance individuals and institutions, saying, “Their prosecution will be near and heavy, and sooner or later they will be tried for their great crimes and treachery.”

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, IRAQ, War on Iraq | Tagged: al-Qaim, Anbar Province, Iraqi al-Nujaba movement, PMU |