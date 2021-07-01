NATO at UNSC Sheds Tears Only for Al Qaeda Terrorists in Idlib

June 25 was the most recent gathering of the NATO junta at the UNSC during which the western supremacists lie about Syria and wail over al Qaeda terrorists still occupying parts of Idlib. The neo Sykes-Picot assemblage has either become more arrogant in flinging lies, or has grown weary of engagement in the same monkey dung-flinging; statements and tweets from US, UK, and France were so off-kilter from the UN’s synopsis page as to make a researcher need to clarify if there was one, or two, anti-Syria meetings on that date.
Boots on, the author will try to wade through the morass of chaos, and try to find some coherence, beginning with the curious title the UN website gave to the meeting: “Amid Little Forward Movement, Warring Parties in Syria Must Take Concrete Steps on Potential Common Ground Issues, Special Envoy Says.”
UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen actually claimed the possibility “common ground” exists between armed savages who kidnap, behead, bomb, slaughter intellectuals, turn cancer university hospitals into rubble, if only “mutual and reciprocal actions could begin to make a positive difference for Syrians, and give impetus to a political process.”
To better grasp Pedersen’s special diplomacy, a glimpse at some of his recent tweets may be useful.
On 3 June, he reported on meeting with the ISSG Humanitarian Task Force in Geneva, though the media chose not to report on it. The Syria-less, International Syria Support Group — not to be confused with the rotten, secret diplomatic meeting that launched a UN frenzy against Syria in early 2018 — made international headlines throughout 2016; details on its colonialist goals for the SAR are found in The Devil is in the Detail. Given the discussion was to have been on al Hol (administered by SDF terrorists under the protection of American military illegals), Rukban, (administered by the ISIS-offshoot terrorists, Maghawir Thawra, under the protection of American illegals), and that water, Syrian, is never discussed in the UN, it might have required a follow-up tweet, statement, or even a NATO news report.
On 14 June, he tweeted his followers to read his full statement of condemnation of an alleged bombing of an alleged hospital in Afrin, Syria. He did not mention that the bombing was part of an ongoing firefight between NATO Turkey terrorists and NATO SDF terrorists. The photos of the alleged incident involved the White Helmets, of in the genre of CGI and an empty, messy, building, with a wall having been used for target practice. According to OCHA’s propaganda Reliefweb site, this unhospital in Afrin is [illegally] run by the CIA, the State Department, and the always illegally in Syria and always embedded with terrorists, SAMS (it is not to be confused with the unhospital of the same name in Idlib, run by a Brit terrorist).
Pederson made no follow-up condemnations at the UNSC meeting; as noted in Syria News above hyperlinked report, “this will pose a bit of a dilemma for the NATO klan at the UN, as the tripartite aggressors support Turkey in all of its atrocities against Syria, and simultaneously support the SDF in all of its atrocities against Syria. There may also be a bit of a problem given the UN only holds meetings to condemn the bombings of unhospitals to blame Syria, and is deaf, dumb, blind when the terrorists the klan supports turn to rubble actual hospitals.”
The Spec. diplomat’s briefing was of the standard anti-Syria, western savior imperialism. He called for the release of alleged ”detainees” (though the UN synopsis did not quote him as demanding the right to inspect Syrian prisons, as he has in the past), again called for what is tantamount to another unilateral cessation of hostilities, which is imperialist speak for letting the savages continue to decimate the Syrian Arab Republic.
Where was the concern of the UN humanitarian bastards when terrorists abducted dozens of Syrian children in the aftermath of the massacre in al Rashidin? Where was that righteous concern when hundreds of Syrian waited in the Faiha Stadium for the release of over 3,000 kidnapped Syrians, who were exchanged for arrested terrorists?
Did the NATO junta ruling the UN even feign any interest in the thousands of Syrians found in mass graves in areas liberated from the terrorists, of which only some have been identified through forensic studies?
Look upon these vermin and their works, and despair; these are the filth which with the UN Special Envoy dares to suggest civilized human beings should find ”common ground.”
Study these heinous photos of the savages dressed in human bodies, and of their atrocities. Consider that this filth is what savior Pedersen demands civilized society find common ground.
Then, marvel at his follow-up threats that there are simultaneously “worrying signs that Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) may be strengthening and noting that other listed groups remain at large” — though this threat is nothing new. Our treasonous Strangelove’s at the Pentagon threatened to revive ISIS in September 2019; the recent war criminal bombings of Syria and Iraq, by the aggregate Biden-Pentagon-Harris-State Department-Dr. Jill-Nance presidency suggests that the genocidal revival is about to go live.
Is it possible to get more sadistic and arrogant than this?
NATO armed, funded, and facilitated the transportation of the world’s human garbage into Syria. The NATO junta that has destroyed the UN has supported the human vermin as ‘freedom fighters.’ NATO US founded both al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists.
The pro tempore Security Council presidents are permitted to invite celebrity guests to address Security Council meetings. They are always part of the NATO clique, though presented as independent persons who just happen to be on the exact page of the rabid hyenas of the UN.
Poor little Estonia finally got its turn and was forced to draw from some very slim pickins.’ unlike the glamourous fake physician about whom a fake documentary that was nominated for a 5th columnist Oscar, that the US ambassador presented to the junta meeting.
The poor little temporary president was stuck with a somebody that nobody knows. Even the US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield confused her women’s group with another women’s group that has appeared to have been created by the NATO clique of the UN.
‘Abeer Hussein’ was introduced as “a member of the Syrian Women’s Political Movement.” Not to be confused with the UN-created “Syrian Women’s Advisory Board” — as was done by Thomas-Greenfield — this alleged Syrian women’s group was founded in Paris, France, in October 2017 and then did not even make the US 501(c) fake charity status, to give it some veneer of legitimacy. Nonetheless, the ‘founding document’ — written in perfect English though the meeting was in France — sounded as though written by our Strangelove friends at the US State Department.
‘Hussein’ is not on the list of the alleged 28 ‘Syrian’ women founding sisters, in France, which is not Syria (though the French imperialists have never forgiven Syrians for Evacuation Day).
She functioned as the anticipated Charlie McCarthy routine to the NATO terrorists-supporting junta’s ventriloquism (marionette wiring was not required): She whined that 2254 has not yet been imposed, bleated for a Sykes-Picot — “transitional’ — governance, demanded the release of jailed criminals (as the NATO war criminals and their media propagandists have told us since 2011, the SAR is that paradoxical Utopia, where nobody is a criminal, yet the jails are overflowing), bleated a smidgeon about controlling some armed groups (not “terrorists;” never “terrorists”), condemned the fact that mostly foreign terrorists were not permitted to vote in the election; of course declared “the election is a fraud`,” because only western supremacists who collectively are responsibly for genocide against sovereign countries have the tyrannical right to dictate which elections are fair and which are not (and the allegedly fair ones merely coincidental in friendship to NATO).
Syrian Women’s Political Movement first — and only? — meeting was in Paris, France.
This anemic celebrity claimed to be “an eyewitness to what women suffer.”
How, then, has she — like other allegedly Syrian women brought to tap dance for the junta at the UN — been blind to the kidnappings of real Syrian women and their children, to their public executions, to the slaughter of their husbands, sons, daughters, grandchildren, physicians, and friends?
How do these ”Syrian women” align themselves with the terrorists who commit femicide, who blow up children, who keep women prisoners, who commit the most unspeakable of horrors — including carving late term fetuses from their mothers’ wombs to use propaganda photo opportunities — of the kind that would make Satan blush in envy?
These terrorists are criminally insane and should be incarcerated for the rest of their lives. The only creatures worse than these violent degenerates are the filthy scum in fine clothing, the fraudulent diplomats who hold allegiance to other unindicted war criminals and who sully the UN with cheap filthy liars.
Take a good look at the following album of Syrian women who were kidnapped, brutalized, murdered, whose children were butchered. Make especial note to compare the face of the young woman abducted in al Sweida, after the massacre by the terrorists so beloved by the utter filth that the UN NATO klan brings into the former bastion of peace and security.
The P3 mobsters engaged in their standard echolalia, followed by the repetition compulsion of the usual UN House Servants. In imperial fashion, the French, US, and UK saviors of the Syrian Arabs declared their presidential vote to be null and void — the antithesis of its patriotic meaning — that only a new election under their noblesse oblige would be recognized by them.
These tripartite aggressors renewed their collective fantasy for what is tantamount to a new Sykes-Picot to be imposed on the SAR, ignored their countries dumping of terrorists into the Levantine republic, ignored their illicit “sanctions” as the causation of humanitarian needs, and continued to demand their supremacist right to invade the country via the forced openings of fraudulent “humanitarian corridors.” Additionally, the junta hypocritically demanded full access to prisons in Syria (the US has the largest number of incarcerates in the western world; the UK has unlawfully detained Julian Assange for more than one year; France’s incarceration rate is over capacity (and of course, we shall never forget the Macron regime’s mass enucleation and other maiming campaign against the Gilets Jaunes).
As already noted, US Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield confused two NATO dummy women’s groups, and later issued a statement that had little relationship to the UN synopsis. France’s Nicolas de Riviere viciously played stick and carrot, suggesting illicit sanctions would be removed were Syria to suddenly relinquish its sovereignty via the “political settlement” with the terrorists, even while claiming the country “has becoming a breeding ground” for said terrorists (countless numbers of which are of French origin).
The UK’s James Paul Roscoe stood in for Barbara Woodward, who was apparently occupied in giving an interview to the House of Saud’s al Arabiya, during which she added ten million to the census of Syrians living under al Qaeda and assorted other terrorists gangs (many of British origin, which of course was not mentioned). Roscoe cheered the “vital work” of the previously unknown women’s group, also yakked about imaginary detainees, and demanded that “medical professionals” — likely chosen by the NATO junta, and of the ilk of the criminal who sadistically chuckled that he criminally performed surgeries without anesthetics — enter Syrian jails (British incarceration has dropped, as the UK dumped a few thousand of its criminals into society at large, because of COVID, making a bit of room for anti-lockdown detainees, and also accounting for the increase in violent crimes, particularly knifings.).
His Excellency Bassam Sabbagh addressed the Security Council, maintaining pristine diplomatic language, despite having to address the criminals ruling the UN, the criminals who have destroyed, and continue to destroy his country.
He reminded the NATO junta controlling the United Nations that the “constitutional entitlement” of Syrian Arabs to raise their voices to the world in the re-election Dr. Bashar al Assad as their president — rejecting terrorists including American and Turkish criminals. He emphatically stated that”there is no link between the elections and Resolution 2254,” and that Syria continues to fulfill its obligations to the Constitutional Committee.
He decried the “deceptive slogans” of the P3 (and their underlings) and condemned their violations of the principles of International Law, and of the UN Charter. He reminded the NATO klan of the Erdogan regime’s ongoing ethnic cleansing of Syria, of its Turkification process within parts of his country. He denounced the ongoing aggression by the US, Turkey, and Israel, specifically, all of which violate Syria’s national sovereignty.
He denounced the silence of this gang of thugs, regarding the US regime’s criminal entry into his country, “like thieves,” but with the impunity of traveling “from New York to New Jersey,” last month.
Excellency Sabbagh was referring to the US illegal delegation led by Acting Secretary of State, Joey Hood — whose very name sounds like mafioso schivoso out of a mobster movie — went into Syria to meet with SDF terrorists. These American criminals flaunted their supremacy in announcing their criminality and sheer contempt for Syrian Arabs, on its official website (this is the same criminal US that pretends to want to put an end to domestic, systemic racism, whose criminal media run non-stop reports on this synthetic endeavor, while stretching its colonial wingspan and attempting to crush complex thought that all forms of racism are the bastard offspring of imperialism).
Continuing to throw pearls before swine, Mr. Sabbagh reminded all that while the NATO klan bray about “detainees” they ignore the thousands of Syrian Arabs who have been abducted, and are still missing, and of the general amnesty decrees issued by President Assad.
The Syrian diplomat noted that his country will be presenting a bill to the criminal Americans, for the theft of Syrian food grains, for the looting of Syria’s oil, for the destruction of Syria’s infrastructure, and for compensation to Syrian Arabs maimed, and family survivors of Syrian Arabs slaughtered by US-sponsored terrorists.https://www.youtube.com/embed/47HMLtv6J0I?start=1&feature=oembedhttps://www.youtube.com/embed/71PBlU-ftEE?start=19&feature=oembed
We remind the NATO tyrants ruling the UN that President Assad promised his people that “every inch” of the Syrian Arab Republic will be liberated from the terrorists unleashed by this vile klan that defames the noble principles of the United Nations Charter.
Postscript:
The exaggerated incoherence of the 25 June UNSC meeting may have been caused by it being a haphazard, anti-Syria postscript to the 23 June gathering in support of the NATO humanitarian hyenas addressed by SG Guterres — to not only renew UNSCR 2533 (2020), but also return to UNSCR 2165 (2014). As the unhooded klansmen and their stenographers lie that Russia is responsible for making Syrians go hungry, we hyperlink the statements of Excellencies Vassily Nebenzia and Bassam Sabbagh. Compare to the UNSC phony ‘debate’ on the humanitarian corridor to Gaza.
