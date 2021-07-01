Video of Russian Aerospace Forces intercepting the Dutch frigate Eversten

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 29, 2021

(Machine translation): Review the Ministry of defence to the statement of the military Department of the Netherlands about the alleged threat of action last Thursday, June 24, the Russian aircraft near the Dutch frigate “Evertsen” in the Black sea:

“24 Jun 2021 by means of objective control of the black sea fleet is monitoring the actions of NATO ships in the Black sea was established, which was in international waters frigate “Evertsen” Netherlands Navy, changed course and began to move in the direction of the Kerch Strait.

To prevent violations of the border of the territorial waters of the Russian Federation, Su-30 fighters and Su-24 bombers were lifted into the air from the duty forces, which flew at a safe distance near the Dutch Navy ship.

After the flights of Russian aircraft, the Evertsen frigate immediately changed course from the border of the Russian Federation and continued following the same route.

Here is the footage:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Russia | Tagged: Black Sea, Kerch Strait, Netherlands |