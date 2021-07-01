Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine 17– 23 June 2021

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

24/06/2021

Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine 17– 23 June 2021

Excessive Use of Force in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 18 Palestinians, including 2 children and 3 women; 2 of them were journalists

Airstrike targets a plot of land, and 3 shootings reported against Palestinian fishing boats, northern Gaza Strip

In 150 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 140 Palestinians arrested, including 14 children and 3 women.

3 houses, a farm, a shop and carwash demolished while 21 demolition and stop-construction-work notices were distributed in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Setters’ Attacks: residents of al-Sheikh Jarrah and Persons in solidarity assaulted by settlers in occupied East Jerusalem

IOF established 64 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and 8 Palestinians arrested at them.

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) committed further crimes and violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt).

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity

18 Palestinians, including 2 children and 3 women; 2 of them were journalists, were injured due to excessive use of force in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. 7 injuries were reported, including a woman and a child, in an incursion into Jenin; an injury near the annexation wall in Jenin; injury of 2 female journalists in Jerusalem; 2 injuries, including a child, during the suppression of protests in Beita village and Beit Dajan in Nablus; 2 injuries in Kafr Qaddum in Qalqiliya and an injury in al-Nabi Saleh village in Ramallah. Moreover, tens others suffocated due to teargas inhalation after IOF fired teargas canisters in those attacks and others in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. In the Gaza Strip, IOF carried out several airstrikes; one of them targeted an agricutltural land in al-Soudaniyah area in northern Gaza Strip. Moreover, IOF opened fire 3 times at the Palestinian fishing boats off the northern Gaza Strip shore and at a group of young men in eastern Khan Younis.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 150 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 140 Palestinians were arrested, including 14 children and 3 women. In the Gaza Strip, IOF carried out a limited incursion into eastern Khan Younis.

Demolitions

PCHR fieldworkers documented 11 violations

East Jerusalem: a Palestinian Forced to self-demolish his shop and another to self-demolish his 3-storey residential building in addition to an under-construction house.

Hebron: 6 notices to stop construction works and demolish were handed targeting 2 houses, a sheep barn, and 2 rooms of tinplate and bricks while 2 notices to stop construction works in 2 electricity distribution networks.

Qalqiliya: a car wash was demolished and a commericial barrack was notified of demolition while 14 dunums were razed.

Nablus: 13 houses and a mosque were notified of stopping construction works.

Settler-attacks:

Setters continued their attacks particularly against Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem. This week, Under IOF’s protection, tens of Israeli settlers living in al-Ghawi family building, which they took over in al-Sheikh Jarrah, north of occupied East Jerusalem, attacked the residents of Karam al-Ja’aouni area, which is under the threat of forced displacement in favor of settlement associations, and persons in solidarity with them.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli authorities continued to impose collective punishments against the people of the Gaza Strip by closing Kerm Abu Salem and Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossings and partially opening them. This has banned the entry of raw materials and disrupted the operation of production lines in factories and caused heavy losses for farmers and many commercial and economic sectors. Starting from Monday, 21 June 2021, IOF allowed the exportation of vegetables and clothes from Gaza and the return of some Palestinians stuck in Jordan; however, they imposed new restrictions and continued to ban the entry of most of the raw materials and goods. On Wednesday morning, 23 June 2021, the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture announced that farmers refrained from exporting their agricultural products due to a change on the marketing criteria of some agricultural products via Kerm Abu Salem. This comes in a time where The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 15th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

In the West Bank, the Israeli authorities continued to divide it into small isolated cantons while many roads are still completely closed. In addition to the permanent checkpoints, IOF establish temporary checkpoints that hinder civilians’ movement and arrest many of them.

Shooting, Suppression of Protests and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 03:15 on Thursday, 17 June 2021, IOF moved into Jenin and its refugee camp, west of the city, north of the West Bank. Afterwards, a group of Palestinians gathered and threw stones at IOF vehicles. IOF immediately fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 7 of them, including a child and a woman, were wounded and taken to Dr. Khalil Suliman Hospital for treatment. Most of those injured sustained wounds in their lower extremities. PCHR keeps the names of those injured.

At approximately 23:05 on Thursday, 17 June 2021, Israeli drones fired 2 missiles at an empty plot of land near al-Horiyia resort off al-Sudaniyia Shore, west of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. Twenty minutes later, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at the land, but no casualties were reported.

Following the Friday prayer, on 18 June 2021, hundreds of Palestinian worshipers gathered at the southern gates of al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, to participate in a protest that will be organized in Bab al-‘Amoud area to condemn settlers’ lately insults of Prophet Mohammed. The protestors headed towards al-Aqsa Mosque gates in an attempt to exit towards the Old City and reach Bab al-‘Amoud area, but IOF suppressed the protestors when they arrived at al-Selselah gate. IOF assaulted the protestors, beat them and heavily fired rubber bullets and sound bombs in the area. After that, IOF stormed al-Aqsa Mosque’s yards, deployed in the Dome of the Rock yard and forcibly dispersed Palestinian worshipers. As a result, two journalists were wounded; the first namely Sondos ‘Abed al-Rahman ‘Awis (25) sustained sound bomb shrapnel wounds in her back; and the second namely Latifa Redwan ‘Abed al-Latif (31) sustained sound bomb shrapnel wounds in her foot. Both of them were taken to al-Maqased Hospital for treatment. Lawyer Feras al-Jebraini said that IOF arrested 21 Palestinians participating in the protest organized in al-Aqsa Mosque and at its gates. They also accused them of assaulting Israeli police officers, throwing stones, participating in the clashes, and obstructing police work. PCHR keeps the names of the arrestees.

At approximately 13:00, IOF stationed at the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of Palestinians. IOF chased Palestinians, clashed them and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, a 20-year-old male was shot with a sponge bullet in his thigh and a 47-year-old man was hit with a teargas canister in his thigh.

Around the same time, and for the 7th consecutive week, a peaceful protest took off from the vegetables market at the main entrance to Beita village, southeast of Nablus, towards Subeih Mount, south of the village, where IOF established “Evyatar” settlement outpost a month and a half ago. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation and settlers. When the protestors arrived at Subeih Mount, where a large number of IOF stationed, the latter indiscriminately opened fire at the protestors. Afterwards, violent clashes erupted, during which, the protestors threw stones at IOF firec live and rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas canisters at the protestors and press crews. As a result, 4 protestors, including a child, were wounded and taken to Rafidia Hospital for treatment. Also, IOF pepper-sprayed the face of a reporter at Flasha News Agency namely Naser Ishtayeh. Moreover, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

Naser Ishtayeh said to PCHR’s fieldworker that

“At approximately 13:30 on Friday, while I was covering incidents in Beita village, southeast of Nablus, an Israeli border guard officer approached me and pepper-sprayed my face. As a result, I fainted and woke up at a medical point established in Beita High School for Boys. After waking up, I sustained severe pain in my eye and mouth. Also, I had a blurry vision that continued for hours.”

At approximately 18:30, a group of Palestinians gathered at the western entrance to Silwad village, northeast of Ramallh, where IOF established a military checkpoint. The Palestinians threw stones at the checkpoint and set fire to tires on a road leading to the checkpoint. Afterwards, a number of Israeli soldiers left the checkpoint to fire sound bombs and teargas canisters at stone-throwers and chased them. As a result, many Palestinians suffocated due to teargas inhalation while IOF arrested Othman Murshed Hammad (25).

At approximately 22:00, dozens of Palestinians gathered near the main entrance to al-Nabi Salih village, northwest of Ramallah. They set fire to tires and threw stones at a military checkpoint established at the village’s entrance. After that, IOF deployed in front of the checkpoint and fired live and rubber bullets and a barrage of teargas canisters and sound bombs at the stone-throwers. As a result, a 19-year-old male sustained sound bomb shrapnel wounds in his waist and hand. He was then taken to Istishari Arab Hospital in al-Rihan suburb, north of Ramallah, for treatment. Also, several stone-throwers suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 08:40 on Saurday, 19 June 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Stripm chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and opened heavy fire at them, enticing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:00 on Saturday, 19 June 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, opened fire at Palestinian young men gathered near the fence, adjacent to Khuza’a village, east of Khan Yunis. As a result, the Palestinians were forced to flee and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:00, IOF suppressed a peaceful protest organized by dozens of Palestinians against the settlers’ recurrent insults of Prophet Mohammed in Bab al-‘Amoud yard in central occupied East Jerusalem. Also, IOF arrested 3 Palestinians after beating them up and pumping wastewater. It should be noted that youth movements called for organizing a protest in Bab al-‘Amoud area to condemn the settlers’ insults of Prophet Mohammed. Accordingly, dozens of Palestinians gathered on Bab al-‘Amoud stairs, raised Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans. Few minutes later, IOF surrounded the area, forcibly vacated it, beat Palestinian protestors with batons, pushed them, and pumped wastewater in Bab al-‘Amoud yard and in its surroundings. As a result, an elderly man fell on the ground and sustained wounds and bruises. Also, during the suppression of the protest, IOF arrested two girls whose identities are still unknown. Additionally, IOF arrested Saleh al-Natsha (20) after severely beat him up and pepper-sprayed his face. Saleh’s brother, Omar al-Natsha, said that IOF brutally assaulted his brother while arresting him and taking him to a police station on Salah al-Deen Street. He added that his brother was interrogated for several hours, despite his need for medical treatment. The police released his brother Salah on bail of NIS 2000 and banned him from entering Bab al-‘Amoud area, adding that he must return for interrogation next Sunday.

At approximately 22:00, IOF moved into Bir Ayoub neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They closed the main street for several hours, established military checkpoints in the area, searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs, and forced them to pass through bypass roads. In the meantime, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at IOF and their vehicles. IOF immediately suppressed the protestors, fired live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters at them, and brought a skunk carrying vehicle, which pumped wastewater at Palestinians’ houses. IOF also arrested Loai al-‘Abasi (19) and withdrew later.

At approximately 08:20 on Sunday, 20 June 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and opened heavy fire at them, enticing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into Issawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided Al Mahmoud neighborhood and deployed on its streets. They also confiscated Palestinian flags fixed on the electric poles and on houses’ roofs. During which, dozens of Palestinians gathered and threw stones and fireworks at IOF and their vehicles. After wards, IOF suppressed the Palestinians and fired rubber bullets and teargas canisters at them. They also arrested Mohammed Saleh Mahmoud (26) after severely beat him up.

At approximately 06:00 on Tuesday, 22 June 2021, IOF stationed near the annexation wall, near ‘Anin village, west of Jenin, opened fire at Palestinian workers who pass through holes in the wall to work in Israel. As a result, Yousef Jawad Yousef ‘Atatrah (32), from Zububa village, west of Jenin, was wounded. ‘Atatrah was then arrested and taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 21:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahis and off al-Soudaniyia Shore, west of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 1-3 nautical miles and fired flare bombs in the sky. The Israeli sporadic shooting continued until 22:15 on the same day, which enticed fear among the fishermen and forced them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:30 on Wednesday, 23 June 2021, IOF moved into Al-Lubban_ash-Sharqiya village, southeast of Nablus. They fired a barrage of teargas canisters at a park established at the entrance to the village. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. Also, IOF arrested Bahaa’ ‘Arafat ‘Owais (15), taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 21:05, IOF stationed near a settlement outpost established on al-Masayif Mount, east of Beit Dajan village, northeast of Nablus, opened fire at Palestinian young men who carry out night confusion activities, including setting fire to tires and turning the area into a black cloud, protesting at the construction of a settlement outpost on the mount. The IOF shooting resulted in the injury of a Palestinian with a live bullet in his right leg. He was then taken to Beit Furik medical clinic.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 17 June 2021

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into Ras al-Amud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Ali al-Ghoul (17) and Ibrahim Isma’el al-Ghoul (21), and arrested them.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Tarqumiyah, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Tareq Abdul Aziz Ghareeb’s (38) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Eizariya, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Ragheb Mousa Jaber’s (23) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Reda al-Swaiti’s (15) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched 3 houses and arrested (3) civilians, including 2 children. The arrestees are: Mustafa Mahmoud Ghawanmah (17), Alaa Nidal Zaid (17) and Salam Shihada al-Tirawi (22).

At approximately 03:15, IOF moved into Kafr Dan village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched Maher Tahseen ‘Abed’s (38) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:40, IOF moved into Yatta village, south of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched 2 houses and arrested 2 civilians; Khaled Mohammed al-Jundi (40), and Bader Ayed al-‘Amour (37).

At approximately 13:00, IOF arrested the Aqsa Mosque’s guard, Abdul Kareem Qa’oud, while working at Bab al-Sisila, one of the Aqsa Mosque Gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF severely beaten Qa’oud and took him to al-Kishle police center for investigation, and released him after several hours.

At approximately 18:50, a group of Mista‘arvim (Israeli Special Unit dressed like Palestinian civilians) moved into Tubas and stationed at al-Naqar neighborhood in the southeastern entrance of the city. They raided and searched Hazem Mustafa Musallamani’s (27) house and arrested him.

At approximately 19:00, IOF stationed at the annexation wall adjacent to Dayr al-Ghusun village, north of Tulkarm, arrested 3 civilians and took them to an unknown destination. The arrestees are: Hamza Firas Ghanim (15), Eyas Subhi Ghanim (22) and Firas Subhi Ghanim (44).

IOF carried out an incursion in Deir Abu Masha’al village, northwest of Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 18 June 2021

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Walaja village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Ra’fat Ra’ed Abu al-Tein’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Salem village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians, including 2 siblings, one of them is wounded. The arrestees are: Baker Jamal Ishtayah (25), Amjad Jamal Ishtayah (27) and Helmi Nasim Qarqari (23).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Fuqeiqis village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Mohammed Salama Awawda’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 11:30, IOF arrested Laith Ali Lidawiya (17), while present at the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Yousef al-Faqih (27), from Qatanna village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, after referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services upon a prior summons. It should be noted that al-Faqih’s father was arrested while crossing cia a temporary military checkpoint a day before, in order to practice pressure on al-Faqih to surrender.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Tulkarm, Dura and Beit Ummar in Hebron; Sinjil and Aboud in Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 20 June, 2021

At approximately 01:45, IOF moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Yaser Mohammed al-Rajoub (50) and Yousef Salama Abu Ras (49), but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Batin al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Salah Kash’am’s (46) house and arrested him.

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into Beit ‘Anan village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Hamdoun Jomhour’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into Isawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mahmoud Mohammed Muhaisen’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 19:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Nidal Asfour (23), from the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, while present near Herod’s Gate, one of Jerusalem’s Gates. IOF took him to al-Bareed police center on Salah al-Dein Street.

At approximately 20:00, IOF signed to guard the annexation wall, north of Bethlehem, arrested Taqei al-Dein Sbatin (32), while drawing on the walls of a military watchtower established on the annexation wall. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

Sunday, 20 June 2021

At approximately 01:45, IOF moved into Yamun, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Nathir Zeyad Basheer (25).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Ahmed Jalal Zayd’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Yousef Khaled Abu al-Hawa’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Sufian Firas Abu al-Hawa (18), while working in the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF took him to al-Maskobiya investigation center in West Jerusalem.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into Jacob’s Well neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Qusai Nidal al-Rajabi’s (15) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out an incursion in al-Auja village, northeast of Jericho. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 21 June 2021

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Bayt Liqya village, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Eyad Jaber Assi (38), Alaa Sameer Assi (29) and Mohammed Saleh Mousa (25). Mousa was released later.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Mohammed Ahmed al-Ameer’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Zababdeh, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Nidal Abed Sharqawi (28), and Belal Ahmed Sharqawi (31).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Dawoud Abu Laban’s (19) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in al-Maskobiya police center in West Jerusalem.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Khaled Mohammed Da’bas (56), and his wife, Qadar Atiya Da’bas (51), who are the parents of Abdullah who was killed during an armed clash at Salem military checkpoint, north of Jenin, on 17 May 2021. IOF released them later.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Beita village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ammar Moheeb Hamayil (26).

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Asira al-Qibliya village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Abdul Rahman Hosny Saleh (39).

At approximately 08:30, IOF reinforced with several military bulldozers moved 100-meters into the east of al-Fukhkhari village, east of Khan Yunis. They leveled and combed lands for several hours before they deployed again inside the border fence.

At approximately 14:00, IOF signed to guard the annexation wall, west of ‘Anin village, west of Jenin, arrested Eyad Husam Dabaya (35), from Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (5) civilians including a child. The arrestees are: Aziz Thyab Awad (35), Emad Ahmed Abu Hashem (31), Ahmed Mahmoud al-Sleiby (30), Mahdi Mershed Za’aqiq (20), and Zain al-Dein Mohammed al-Ja’ar (17). Also, IOF handed Ahmed Khalil Abu Hashem (54) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 21:00, IOF stationed at “Mevo Dotan” military checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, arrested (5) civilians from Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin, and took them to an unknown destination. The arrestees are: Mohammed Yaser Sayis (21), Mohammed Ahmed Ammouri (35), Mohammed Wa’el Ghazawi (24), Mohammed ‘Ar’arawi (24) and Ahmed Abu Shawish (25).

At approximately 21:00, IOF arrested Eyad Nazim Abu Jeish (30), during the “Night Confusion” practices in Jabal al-Masayif (where a new settlement outpost was built), east of Bayt Dajan, east of Nablus.

IOF carried out an incursion in Tayibe village, west of Jenin. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 22 June 2021

At approximately 01:50, IOF moved into Qarawat Bani Hassan, west of Salfit. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (14) civilians. )PCHR keeps the names of the arrestees(.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Thinaba neighborhood, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ammar Ali Abu Zahra (30), and his brother Yehya (28).

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Beita, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Islam Faisal al-Jaghoub (22).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Jenin and Jenin refugee camp, west of the city. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (7) civilians. The arrestees are: Mus’ab Nayef Ja’aysa (36), Haitham Ahmed Saleh (21), Ameen Zeidan Hazem (53), his son Abdul Rahman (25), Faris Ahmed Hindi (25), Bader Mahmoud Mallah (24) and Mohammed Mahmoud Ja’far (29). All of them are from the refugee camp except the last 2 who are from the city.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Zububa village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Farah Sabri Sbeihat (35).

At approximately 14:00, IOF reinforced with 2 military vehicles stormed an agricultural land belonging to ‘Aref Emad Jaber (46), Baqa’a area, east of Hebron, adjacent to “Kiryat Arba’” settlement. The Israeli soldiers detained Emad Awni Abu Shamsiya (45) and Aref Emad Jaber (46), claiming that they were present in a closed military zone, and took them to a detention center in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. A group of settlers attempted to take over the land and established rooms on it, but the Palestinian activists demolished the rooms and submitted complaints against the settlers, which forced the Israeli authorities to consider the abovementioned land as a closed military zone.

At approximately 23:35, IOF arrested Mahmoud Hatem Abu Ali (19) and Fadi Mohammed Samara (20), and confiscated their vehicles, and took them to unknown destination. It should be noted that IOF sat an ambush to arrest them on Jenin-Nazareth Street, north of Jenin.

IOF carried out (10) incursions in Salem village in Nablus governorate; Silat al-Harithiya, Kafr Dan, Ti’anik, Jalamah, and Arana villages in Jenin governorate; Dura, Surif, Kirza and Yatta in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 23 June 2021

At approximately 01:25, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Ni’lin, west of Ramallah. They deployed in several areas such as; al-Muhalhal, al-Harja, Wadi al-Ein and Wad al-Nada. They raided and searched several houses amidst firing sound bombs between civilians’ houses and neighborhoods, causing fear and panic among civilians and children. Meanwhile, a group of young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli vehicles who responded by firing sound bombs and teargas canisters to disperse them. The clashes continued between IOF and the Palestinian young men for 3 hours and resulted in the arrest of (11) civilians including a child, and then IOF released 6 of them after interrogating them for several hours. (PCHR keeps the names of the arrestees).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, and stationed at Asida and Musrara areas. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (9) civilians, including 4 children. The arrestees are: Jehad Khalil Abu Hashem (31), Osaid Mohammed ‘Adi (30), Mahmoud Yaser Brighith (28), Kareem Ibrahim Abu Maria (24), Ahmed Mahmoud Za’aqiq (25), Amro Ibrahim Sabarna (17), Mu’ammar Issam Ikhlayil (17), Amar Yehya Za’aqiq (17) and Qasam Khaled al-‘Allami (16). Meanwhile, a group of young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli vehicles, and IOF responded by firing sound bombs and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers and houses. As a result, a number of young men suffocated due to teargas inhalation, and the number of arrestees of Beit Ummar increased to 14 arrestees, including 5 children, in the last 48 hours.

At approximately 02:35, IOF moved onto Tell Street, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Malik Abdo (39).

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolitions, Confiscations and notices

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 17 June 2021, IOF demolished a carwash belonging to ‘Ezzat Hasan Hussein Abu Sha’er (58), from Jinasafut village, east of Qaqliliya, despite a pending appeal by the High Court of Justice regarding the demolition.

‘Ezzat Abu Sha’er said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“I built a carwash for my only son on the main street “55”, north of the village. On 25 May 2021, I received a demolition notice that gave us 96 hours to respond, so we appealed the notice before the competent authorities via a lawyer, but there was no response to this appeal. Suddenly on Thursday morning, 17 June 2021, IOF arrived accompanied with a bulldozer and an Israeli Civil Administration SUV as well as four patrols. I stopped them and told them that we have a pending case and appeal at the court, and you do not have the right to carry out the demolition. The officer then asked me to wait a minute so he can check. He went away and then came back to tell me that the lawyer was informed with the response to the appeal and started the demolition. I asked the lawyer, who said that late at night they informed him that the appeal was rejected and he could not tell me. I dismantled the equipment previously, but the bulldozers destroyed everything quickly and deliberately so that I won’t benefit from anything once again. All the plastic, steel and water and electricity networks were destroyed, costing me around ILS 200,000, noting that this is my son’s only source of income.”

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 17 June 2021, IOF handed a notice to demolish a 360-sqm commercial barrack, east of Qalqiliya, belonging to Faris Rafiq Nazzal, from Qalqiliya, under the pretext of building without a license in Area C, which is under the Israeli control. Nazzal said that in case the demolition was carried out, it would cost him ILS 200,000.

Around the same time, IOF backed by a military vehicle and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle moved into Kherbet al-Jawaya, east of Yata, south of Hebron. The Civil Administration officer handed 4 civilians 6 notices to stop construction works and demolition. One of them targeted a house under the pretext of unlicensed construction. The notices gave the civilians 7 days to submit their papers before the Appeals Committee in “Beit El” settlement. The notices were as follows:

Person Affected Facility Area Members Children Notice Mousa Hasan Shawahin Under-construction well 70 cbms – – Stop construction works ‘Issa Mohammed Shawahin Sheep tent 60 sqms – – Demolition Mohammed ‘Ali Shawahin An inhabited house of bricks and tinplate 130 Sqms 4 2 Demolition Ahmed Hammad Nawaj’ah Under-construction well 80cbms – – Stop construction works An agricultural well 130 cbms – – Demolition A 2-storey house of concrete 280 sqms 7 5 Demolition

Around the same time, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle belonging to the Israeli Civil Administration, a bulldozer and an excavator, moved into Wad Khneis area, north of Halhoul, north of Hebron. The soldiers deployed in the area while the Civil Administration officers raided a house belonging to Basel ‘Azmi Mohammed al-‘Ajlouni (60) and started taking the belongings and contents out to carry out the demolition. The excavator started the demolition of the house built of stones and tinplate. The 180-sqm house comprised of 2 apartments sheltered Basel ‘Azmi al-‘Ajlouni and his family of 4, including 2 children, and Mohammed Nayef Ihdeib and his family of 4, including 2 children.

The vehicles also demolished a soak-away pit of 35 cmbs and stone chains surrounding the house. The demolition was carried out under the pretext that the mentioned civilian built in an area where a previous demolition was carried out by the Israeli Civil Administration as the Israeli authorities consider any construction in area where a previous demolition was carried out does not require demolition notices.

At approximately 11:00 on Sunday, 20 June 2021, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle and a bulldozer moved into Abu Tayyah area, southeast of Hebron. The soldiers deployed in the area and the bulldozer demolished a 100-sqm barrack of tinplate used as a barn sheltering 50 sheep belonging to ‘Abdel Rahman Na’im ‘Abdel Rahman al-Rajabi and 2 under-construction rooms of bricks and tinplate on an area of 50 sqms belonging to Barakat ‘Abdel Rahman al-Rajabi. The demolition was carried out under the pretext of unlicensed construction in area C, noting that the Israeli authorities handed them a prior demolition notice on 26 May 2021.

Around the same time, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle moved into western Edhna village, west of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officer handed a notice to stop works in 2 electricity distribution networks comprised of wood poles and cables, which Edhna Municipality started working in to provide services for the residents of that area. The notices included the networks supplying electricity to Shabraqah and Wad al-Shore areas. Those notices came to stop the Palestinians’ expansion works in the western side of the village adjacent to the annexation wall.

At approximately 20:00, Mos’ab Sami Ja’abis self-demolished his shop in al-Sa’ah neighborhood in Jabal Mukaber village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to the Israeli Municipality’s decision under the pretext of building without a license.

Mos’ab Ja’abis said that he was forced to self-demolish his construction materials shop after the Israeli Munciaplity threatened him if he did not, it will send bulldozers to demolish the house the next morning and fine him with the high demolition costs. Ja’abis added that he rented a bulldozer to demolish his 200-sqm shop, which cost him a lot of money.

At approximately 16:00 on Monday, 21 June 2021, IOF razed 15 dunums adjacent to Street “55” between Nablus and Qalqiliya in ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliya, for security reasons. These lands belonging to the heirs of ‘Abdel ‘Aziz Salim, the heirs of ‘Othman Mahmoud Salim, heirs of AS’ad Mansour Salim and heirs of Ahmed Mahmoud Salim are located in the buffer zone near the eastern entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliya. The owners of the lands near the street were forced to cut the olive trees or the bulldozers will do so because they want to clearly see the plots of land for security reasons and under the pretext of their location in Area C that is under the Israeli control.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 22 June 2021, IOF accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration SUV moved into al-Salahat and Khelet al-Dahhak areas overlooking the Huwara refugee camp, southeast of Rujeib village, southeast of Nablus. The Civil Administration officer notified 13 houses and a mosque to stop construction works under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

Those Affected were as follows

# Name Notified Facility Family members Notes 1. Samer Jaber Dweikat A 2-storey house of 140 sqms 6 including 4 children Inhabited 2. Foz Khaled Fayez Dweikat A 2-storey house of 150 sqms – Under-construction 3. Mo’in Sa’id Rojebeh A 3-storey house; each floor is 120 sqms He and his wife First floor is inhabited while the 2 others are still under construction 4. Aysar Ahmed Salim Dweikat A 2-storey house of 160 sqms – Under construction 5. Jamil Tariq Jamil Dweikat A 2-storey house of 160 sqms – Under construction 6. Walid Hafez Soliman Dweikat Under-construction storehouses of 200 sqms – Under construction 7. Ahmed Bahanjawi A 120-sqm house He and his wife Inhabited 8. Basem Abu Hawilah A 2-storey house of 130 sqms – Under construction 9. ‘Ali Zohdi Shreim A 2-storey house of 140 sqms – Under construction 10. ‘Abdel Rahman Zuhdi Shreim A 2-storey house of 140 sqms – Under construction 11. ‘ ‘Ezz al-Deen ‘Odah A 2-storey house of 180 sqms – Under construction 12. Mohammed ‘Ersan Abu ‘Eishah A house – Under construction 13. Adham Mohammed ‘Ersan Abu ‘Eishah A house – Under construction 14. A mosque 2 floors; the first is a storehouse and the second is a mosque of 280 sqms – Under construction

On Tuesday afternoon, ‘Abdel Rahman Ahmed ‘Abeid self-demolished his residential building of 3 floors in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to the Israeli Municipality’s decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

‘Abdel Rahman said that his 3-storey house of 100 sqms is still under construction and that he saved money for 30 years in order to establish it so he can live with his 2 children when they get married. He added that he started making his dream come true a year ago and his son, Mohammed, who is getting married next month, was about to build the second floor to live in it with his wife. ‘Abdel Rahman said that the Israeli Municipality crews moved into his house 4 months ago and handed him a demolition notice, so he resorted to the Israeli court and managed to abolish the decision; however, he was surprised with a new demolition order 2 months ago and he could not postpone or freeze. He said that the Israeli Municipality crews gave him until 17:00 that day to carry out the demolition or its bulldozers will do so and fine him with ILS 400,00, forcing him to self-demolish his building despite how hard and cruel it is.

At approximately 13:00 on Wednesday, 23 June 2021, the Israeli Municipality vehicles demolished an under-construction house belonging to Mustafa Mousa ‘Alian in al-Madares neighborhood in central Issawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Mousa ‘Alian said that last year, he built a third floor on his house and built walls for a 120-sqm house for his son, Mustafa, with bricks without a ceiling. He also prepared to build another 150-sqm house for his son Mohammed. ‘Alian said that the municipal crews raided the house few months later and ordered to stop the construction works until the legal proceedings are accomplished and a construction license is issued. ‘Alian said that 2 months ago, he went to the Israeli municipality and started the legal proceedings, but the municipality rejected his request and issued a demolition decision. The Municipality asked him to carry out the demolition or its crews will do so and he will be fined with the costs. ‘Alian said that he received a call the afternoon before from his lawyer telling him that the Israeli municipality will carry out the demolition the next day. ‘Alian said that IOF raided the house and destroyed the walls of his son’s house with electric saws.

Settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property

At approximately 22:00 on Monday, 21 June 2021, under IOF’s full protection, tens of Israeli settlers living in al-Ghawi family building, which they forcibly took over in al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, assaulted the residents of Karam al-Ja’ouni area, which is under the threat of forcible displacement in favour of settlement associations, and the persons in solidarity.

Member of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood committee, Saleh Diab, said that settlers living in the seized al-Ghawi building threw stones and chairs at the neighborhood residents and persons in solidarity. When the residents started defending themselves, IOF moved into the area and assaulted them by beating and pushing them and even chasing them into their houses. IOF heavily fired sound bombs inside the house yards and pumped wastewater in the neighborhood. Diab added that IOF deliberately pepper-sprayed residents’ faces, causing burns to 16 of them, pains in the faces and suffocation. Moreover, they arrested 5 civilians, including 2 children, and took them to one of the detention centers in the City. The arrestees were identified as ‘Ali Qneibi (13), Amir al-Ramadi (15), Ahmed Abu Khdeir, Mousa al-Atrash and Ahmed al-Natshah.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

The Gaza Strip

The Israeli authorities continued imposing collective punishment against the Gaza Strip by closing Beit Hanoun “Erez” and Karm Abu Salem “Kerem Shalom” crossings since the beginning of the Israeli offensive on Gaza on 10 May 2021. Although the Israeli authorities partially reopened Karm Abu Salem crossing after several days of the ceasefire, on 22 May 2021, they are still imposing unprecedented restrictions on the entry of goods into the Gaza Strip via Karm Abu Salem crossing and only allowed the entry of limited quantities of food supplies and limited types of humanitarian aid for international organizations. Meanwhile, the Israeli authorities banned the entry of all other goods and essential materials, including construction materials necessary for the reconstruction of what was destroyed by the latest Israeli offensive. Additionally, banning the entry of raw materials caused the disruption of many production lines in factories and inflicted heavy losses to farmers and many commercial and economic sectors. Despite the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority’s announcement that a number of facilitations were taken in the southern governorates of the Gaza Strip starting from Monday, 21 June 2021, IOF added more restrictions on the entry of most of goods and materials. The Israeli authorities allowed the return of Palestinians from Jordan to the Gaza Strip through Beit Hanun “Erez” crossing, and the freely sending and receiving of mail will, in addition to allowing the exportation of the agricultural products and clothess to the West Bank and Israel. On Wednesday, 23 June 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture declared that farmers had stopped exporting their agricultural products due to a change in the criteria for marketing some agricultural products through the Karm Abu Salem crossing.

After 45 days of closure and banning the exportation of the Gaza Strip’s products, the Ministry of Agriculture confirmed that on Tuesday, the partial exportation will be allowed on limited items of agricultural products via Karm Abu Salem crossing resumed, as 110 tons of vegetables, including 30 tons of tomatoes were exported on the first day. This comes in a time when the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 15th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West bank

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals 64 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 8 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem

On Friday, 18 June 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Biddu village’s tunnel, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

Biddu village’s tunnel, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. On Saturday, 19 June 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Ein al-Luza neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem.

On Sunday, 20 June 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Al-Eizariya village, east of the city.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 17 June 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints near al-Nashash intersection and at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, south of the city.

Beit Fajjar village, south of the city. On Friday, 18 June 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints in ‘Aqabet Hasna area, between Jab’ and Nahalin villages, at the entrance to Nahalin village, west of the city.

On Saturday, 19 June 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Nahalin village, and at the western entrance to Tuqu village, east of the city.

On Sunday, 20 June 2021, IOF established a checkpoint in ‘Aqabet Hasna area, which leads to Bethlehem’s westerm villages.

Ramallah and Al-Bireh

On Thursday, 17 June 2021, IOF established a checkpoint under Ein Yabrud village’s bridge, east of the city.

On Friday, 18 June 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Nabi Salih and Shuqba villages.

On Saturday, 19 June 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Aboud and Ras Karkar villages. They also established a checkpoint at the entrance to Birzeit city.

Jericho

On Thursday, 17 June 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to the city.

On Friday, 18 June 2021, IOF stationed at al-Hamra military checkpoint, north of the city, tightened their measures, obstructed Palestinians’ vehicles’ movement, searched them, and checked passengers’ IDs.

On Monday, 21 June 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to the city. The checkpoint was established 2 times in the morning.

Nablus

On Friday, 18 June 2021, IOF established a checkpoint in al-Moraba’a area, southeast of the city.

On Sunday, 20 June 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Awarta village, southeast of the city.

Awarta village, southeast of the city. On Wednesday, 23 June 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Madama village, in al-Moraba’a area near Tell village, and near the intersection of “Shavei Shomron” settlement, west of the city.

Jenin

On Sunday, 20 June 2021, IOF established a checkpoint on Jenin-Jaffa Street, west of the city.

Hebron

On Thursday, 17 June 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Fawwar refugee camp, at the entrance to Surif village, and on Beit Einun road.

Fawwar refugee camp, at the entrance to Surif village, and on Beit Einun road. On Friday, 18 June 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Idhna, Beit Awwa, as-Samu and Ash-Shuyukh villages.

On Saturday, 19 June 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Idhna, Beit Ummar, Sa’ir, Khasa, and Rabud villages.

On Sunday, 20 June 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to the city and at the southern entrance to Halhul city.

On Monday, 21 June 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummar and Sa’ir villages.

On Tuesday, 22 June 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummar, Beit Kahil and al-Muwarraq villages, and on Abu al-Rish Road, west of Beit Ummar village.

On Wednesday, 23 June 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Ash-Shuyukh village and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

Salfit

On Thursday, 17 June 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Kafr ad-Dik village and at the northern entrance to the city.

Kafr ad-Dik village and at the northern entrance to the city. On Saturday, 19 June 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Ballut, Kafr ad-Dik and Qarawat Bani Hassan villages, west of the city.

On Sunday, 20 June 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Deir Istiya village and at the northern entrance to Salfit.

Qalqilya

On Thursday, 17 June 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Azzun and Izbat al-Tabib villages. Next day, the two checkpoints were established again.

Azzun and Izbat al-Tabib villages. Next day, the two checkpoints were established again. On Sunday, 20 June 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Izbat al-Tabib village, and at the southern and northern entrances to the city.

On Tuesday, 22 June 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Azzun village and at the southern and northern entrances to the city.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Ethnic Cleansing, Gaza, Home demolition, International humanitarian law, IOF, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian detainees |