Inclusive Biden Junta Smuggles Additional 37 Oil Tankers Stolen from Syria

ARABI SOURI JULY 3, 2021

Biden’s junta, the most inclusive and colorful regime in the history of the USA, accelerates plundering of the riches of the Syrian people while flooding the media with statements of their care for the Syrian people while depriving the Syrians of their oil in order to feed ISIS terrorists in Iraq.

The latest convoy of 37 tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil was spotted by the locals in the Suweidia village in the northern countryside of Al-Yarubiya area, the convoy was heading toward the borders with Iraq through the illegal crossing of the Al-Walid.

In addition to the oil tankers, the convoy included refrigerated lorries and trucks loaded with large sealed boxes.

The following video, and the featured image still taken from it, published by Sputnik News shows oil tankers stolen by Biden forces 3 months ago:

Terrorists of the US-sponsored Kurdish SDF separatist armed group were guarding the convoy in several 4 x 4 machine guns mounted vehicles.

This ongoing theft of Syrian riches continues at times the Syrian people face extreme shortages of oil, wheat, and produce all over the country where more than 16.5 million people live, the theft is increasing at the same time the US and other NATO officials continue their anti-Syria propaganda to allow the opening of more border crossings under the UN protection to facilitate the smuggling of terrorists and weapons in, and the stolen Syrian oil, grains, and other produce out of the country.

Prior to the beginning of the US-led war of terror waged against Syria, the country was self-sufficient in oil and wheat, there were even exports of the excesses of these two main essentials, and ever since the US officials started their anti-Syria propaganda to allow open borders only in areas under the control of terrorist groups like Idlib, the country started importing both oil and wheat and the same US regime tried to pirate oil shipments heading to Syria and blocked the access of Syria’s banking system to international markets to facilitate the imports of these items.

It is hypocrisy at its peak by the most degenerate criminals no matter which of the only two parties who run it is in power, they only compete on spoils of the wars they wage abroad and against their own people in high taxation and poor services and development.

A group of Syria’s legal advisors and the country’s public judiciary body are recording the US theft of Syria’s oil, wheat, grains, and other riches, among other war crimes committed by the USA and its allies in Syria, and have prepared a file to sue the United States and its cronies, the outcomes of these lawsuits will ensure that US citizens and dutiful taxpayers funding now the US crimes will pay the reparations for all the souls killed, the people suffered, the infrastructure destroyed, and the riches stolen.

