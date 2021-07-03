Israel Targets Iranian Vaccine Facility; Somebody Bombs Israeli Cargo Ship!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI JULY 3, 2021

An Israeli containers ship caught fire in the Indian Ocean on its route toward the Persian Gulf earlier today, Saturday 03 July 2021, multiple sources confirmed.

Before heading toward the Persian Gulf, the targeted Israeli cargo ship identified as CSAV Tyndall was in the Saudi main port of Jeddah, Saudi authorities deny categorically establishing any relations with Israel, let alone recognizing the anti-Jewish Zionist state. The targeted Israeli ship is about 300 meters long container ship and was built in early 2014 by Daewoo Mangalia Heavy Industries (DMHI).

Iranian media reminded that on the 23rd of last month, June 2021, a building north of the Iranian capital Tehran was targeted by a foreign drone, the building is adjacent to the facility producing the Iranian local COVID 19 vaccine.

Israeli media confirmed a cargo ship owned by an Israeli company caught fire while in the Indian Ocean, they claimed the ship was targeted by an ‘unknown weapon which could be a guided missile from afar’, no casualties were reported in the incident as reported by Israeli media who also said ‘the Iranians are careful not to cause human casualties in their attacks and carry out such retaliations as sending messages to those concerned,’ the leaders of the Israeli regime.

We do not recall the officials of the USA and its western cronies condemn the 23rd of June Israeli attack targeting the Iranian facility producing the local COVID 19 vaccine, we do expect those same western officials to condemn Iran for the bombing of the Israeli ship despite the lack of any independent and unbiased investigation carried out on the incident and the lack of any Iranian admission of being behind the incident.

Iran feels obliged to retaliate for terrorist attacks carried out against it, whether it’s behind the targeting of the Israeli ship, the Israelis must take into consideration that their actions might escalate fast into a regional war, political analysts see in these Israeli terrorist attacks as provocations to actually an attempt by the Israelis to start a regional war before the USA concludes the reduction of its current heavy presence in the region, this is the same playing with fire Israel is used to ignite and since the dawn of this millennium have failed to contain its repercussions especially after it was forced to withdraw from the territories it was occupying in southern Lebanon.

