Massive Blasts Hit US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor

05/07/2021

By Staff, Agencies

The United States occupation’s biggest military base in Syria has been hit by a number of “massive” explosions, according to reports.

The blasts rocked the outpost located in Syria’s al-Omar Oilfield in the Arab country’s eastern Deir Ez-Zor province, the reports said on Sunday.

In further details, Yemen’s al-Masirah television network cited Syrian sources which described the blasts as “successive” explosions.

Additionally, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor, also told Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV that the oilfield had been hit by a number of rockets.

Meanwhile, Russia Today Arabic quoted Farhad Shami, head of the Office of Media and Information for the US-backed so-called Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF] terrorist group, as saying “two rockets” had landed on the western periphery of the oilfield.

Other reports, however, claimed that the blasts were caused as a result of “training” activity taking place among foreign forces there.

Washington led scores of its allies as part of the coalition into the Arab country and neighboring Iraq in 2014 under the pretext of fighting Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group].

Various reports and regional officials, however, provided evidence of the coalition’s role in relocating Daesh’s elements about in both the countries.

In Syria, the United States has been trying to keep a tight control over certain strategic areas, including the eastern oilfield, where it is engaged in large-scale theft of the country’s crude oil.

The Iraqi parliament and the Syrian government have both ruled the US-led coalition’s operation in the countries as illegal.

This is not the first time the American occupation forces come under attack in either country.

The latest of the attacks to target the occupation forces in Syria came on June 28 after US President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes along Iraq and Syria’s common border.

American warplanes struck one location in Iraq and two in Syria, with the Pentagon alleging the targets to be “facilities” used by Iraqi resistance groups to stage drone attacks on American interests.

According to Iraq’s Sabereen News, four Iraqi fighters were martyred in the attack on the headquarters of the 14th Brigade of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, also known in Arabic as Hashd al-Shaabi anti-terror umbrella organization, which features some resistance groups. A reporter with state-run SANA news agency also said the offensive had claimed the life of one child and injured three others.

The Iraqi groups vowed to retaliate for the atrocity following the American aerial attacks.

