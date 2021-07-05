Syrians Celebrate Fourth of July by Bombing US Occupiers in Deir Ezzor

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI JULY 5, 2021

The fireworks of the Fourth of July celebrations in Syria were louder as the Syrian resistance bombed the base housing the USA and its allied forces illegally deployed to steal the Syrian oil at the Al Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor, the base was attacked with missiles yesterday Sunday 04 July 2021, the second attack on the same base in less than one week.

At least 2 missiles hit the complex housing the oil thieves in the Al Omar oil field complex in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, the missiles caused 4 explosions, local sources and sources from the US-sponsored Kurdish SDF separatist terrorists confirmed. The oil thieves positioned in this illegal military complex are from state members of NATO, the ‘North Atlantic Terrorism Alliance’, namely from the United States of America, Britain, and France.

We’re waiting for truthful information from one or more of the war ministries of the USA, UK, and France, so far, their informal sources and the SDF are claiming there were no casualties in the attack despite the strong explosions. The Pentagon and its allies, especially the British, have proved throughout their history to not be reliable for news about their casualties or their goals, the war on Iraq should always serve as a reminder when sourcing news from these organizations.

A still from a short video published on social media by the Eastern Pulse showing flames of fire at the housing complex in the Al Omar Oil field, Deir Ezzor.

This is the second time in less than a week the same illegal Biden forces military base is attacked, the previous attack was on the evening of the 28th of last month June which caused significant damage to buildings within the housing complex. The June 28th attack was in retaliation to a criminal cross-borders bombing carried out by Biden forces on the day earlier against the Syrian city of Bu Kamal which killed a child and injured 3 other civilians in Syria and killed 4 PMU soldiers in the Al Qaim on the Iraqi side of the borders. The Iraqi PMU soldiers were guarding the borders against ISIS attacks before Biden killed them.

Unlike the Russians, and other Syrian allies, all other presence in Syria including NATO forces are illegal under the international law and the charter of the United Nations which the USA, Britain, France are permanent members of its Security Council and are ‘entrusted by the world to preserve peace and security by abiding by the UN Charter,’ which obviously they don’t. The NATO members of the UNSC use the world’s top council as launchpads for their illegal wars across the planet when they manage to get resolutions of the UNSC in their favor, and as a platform to demonize other members of the UNSC when they can’t get away with resolutions to justify their illegal wars.

This attack also comes amid growing anger among the Syrians, notably among the tribes in the Syrian provinces of Hasakah, Deir Ezzor, and Raqqa, who are being oppressed by the US-sponsored Kurdish SDF terrorists and are seeing their country’s riches of oil, wheat, even barley being stolen by the US oil thieves and smuggled into Iraq. The resistance in the region is growing and becoming bolder against both the occupiers and their local proxies and unless Biden gathers himself up soon and remembers where Syria is and that he is deploying his forces illegally in this country which is literally on the other side of the planet from the USA, he will have to increase the production of body bags for his troops there.

The Fourth of July celebrated in the USA as their Independence Day comes at times the US still has a large number of forces illegally occupying other countries around the world, Syria is one of them. Hypocrisy starts here and has no end in US politics.

