Explosion in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Seaport Caused by Ship Fire

A container ship anchored at Dubai’s huge port caught fire late Wednesday Thursday, the emirate’s media office reported, causing an explosion that sent tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates.

The Twitter post from Dubai’s state-run media office said that a fire was reported to have erupted on a ship and that a team of firefighters was working to control the blaze. Witnesses reported shaking buildings across the city.

Witnesses had earlier heard a blast in Dubai, the region’s trade hub. Two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen heading south of Dubai, one Reuters correspondent said.

People in Dubai recording with their phones from their high-rises posted frantic videos on social media showing a fiery ball illuminating the night sky.

“A fire has been reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port,” said the Government of Dubai Media Office.

An explosion took place in the Jebel Ali seaport, Dubai Wednesday night, according to the Government of Dubai Media Office.

According to the media office and several agencies, the explosion was caused by a container ship docked in the seaport in which a fire broke out.

“A Dubai Civil Defense team is working to put out the blaze,” added the media office.

A fire has been reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port. A Dubai Civil Defense team is working to put out the blaze.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 7, 2021

As per an AFP correspondent, residents in the Jebel Ali seaport area reported that their homes were shaken by the force of the explosion.

Dubai residents shared photos and videos from the explosion site on social media, showing a fiery ball lighting up the night sky.

Breaking: Al Arabiya reports that an explosion occurred on a ship docked off the Jebel Ali Port in Dubai. The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/5TRE6NDBVM— Furkan (@Furkan38276857) July 7, 2021

🔥 Video of the Jebel Ali Port explosion – pic.twitter.com/XQvuEN7QxX— PiQ (@PriapusIQ) July 7, 2021

