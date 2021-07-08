AN EXPLOSIVE WEEK FOR THE U.S. IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Posted on by martyrashrakat

08.07.2021

The punitive strikes from the Syrian and Iraqi ‘resistance’ continue on US targets in both countries.

On July 7th, the second rocket attack targeted Ain al-Asad Air Base in two days, and this time there were casualties.

According to the US-led coalition spokesman, the base was targeted with 17 rockets, and as a result two personnel received light injuries.

The rockets were reportedly fired from an improvised launcher installed in the back of a truck that was parked near a mosque in the district of al-Baghdadi to the northeast of Ain al-Assad Air Base.

The district was shelled by the US in response, following the attack.

A newly-formed pro-Iranian group calling itself the “al-Muhandis Revenge Brigades” claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. In a statement, the group revealed that Ain al-Assad Air Base was targeted with 30 Grad 122 mm rockets.

Simultaneously, the military base run by the American troops at the al-Omar oilfield in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor was also hit.

According to Syrian news agency SANA, mortar rounds were fired into the base for the third time in recent days.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of mainly Kurdish forces fighting against Damascus, claimed that they had thwarted the attack.

The US interests are constantly targeted in both Syria and Iraq, and the situation has been especially exacerbated after Washington’s strikes on ‘resistance’ positions along the border on June 27th.

On July 6th, an explosives-laden drone hit Erbil International Airport. The airport, where US-led coalition troops are stationed, had a fire break out as a result of the attack.

A spokesman for the U.S. military, citing initial information, said one drone had “impacted” near Erbil, but that there were no injuries or any damage.

Earlier on the same day, four US logistical convoys were struck by IEDs, resulting in no injuries but material damage.

Targeting of American convoys throughout Iraq is a daily occurrence.

Before any of this, in the very early hours of July 6th, an explosive-laden “suicide” drone was shot out of the sky by US C-RAM from Union 3 base as it neared the US Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

The reported drone attack came just hours after the previous attack on Ain al-Asad airbase. at least three rockets slammed into the US position in Iraq’s Anbar Province earlier on July 5th.

The US usually downplays any damages suffered, and all claims should be taken with a grain of salt.

