Kata’ib Hezbollah: Saudi Intelligence Behind Electricity Pylon Sabotage in Iraq

Posted on by martyrashrakat

7 Jul 2021

Source: Al-Mayadeen

Hezbollah-Iraq: Government investigations will be under great pressure to hide the true saboteurs

Kata’ib Hezbollah confirms that it possesses irrefutable evidence pointing to the role of Saudi intelligence behind the sabotage of electricity pylons in Iraq, doing so to stir chaos and make use of ISIS fighters.

Kata’ib Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) announced that it has confirmed “with irrefutable evidence that Saudi intelligence is behind the sabotage of electricity pylons in Iraq,” noting that government investigations “will be under a great deal of pressure so as to not reveal the true culprit behind the sabotage.”

The movement added that “by sabotaging the electricity pylons, Saudi Arabia seeks to create chaos and ‘recycle’ “ISIS” terrorists,” accusing Riyadh of planning to present itself as a “savior to improve its criminal image before the Iraqi people.”

Two days ago, a force of the PMU’s “25th Brigade” had foiled attempts by ISIS to blow up electricity pylons south of Nineveh province.

During the operation, the force was able to find three locally manufactured bombs that were set to be used to blow up pylons in the area.

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity had also earlier said that a terror attack targeted the Salaheddin thermal plant in Samarra in late June. The attack was done using two explosive devices, causing great material damage to the facility.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted a pylon and a main power line that feeds into areas in Bakouba and Baghdad.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: House of Saud, IRAQ, ISIS, War on Iraq | Tagged: Iraqi Hezbollah |