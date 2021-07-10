Abou Atwan to Al-Mayadeen: I Will Resist until the Occupation Ends

Posted on July 10, 2021 by uprootedpalestinians

Source: Al-Mayadeen

9 Jul 11:15

Liberated prisoner Ghadanfar Abou Atwan talks to Al-Mayadeen in his first interview after his liberation from Israeli prisons.

Abou Atwan in his first interview after his liberation from the occupation's prisons


Liberated prisoner Ghadanfar Abou Atwan spoke to Al-Mayadeen in his first interview after his liberation from Israeli prisons, saying he “will keep resisting until the occupation ends.”

He also said, “I derived my strength from my family and my people. I thank all those who supported me. I thank all the Palestinian people, the free people of the world, and our people in the occupied territories,” pointing out that their support helped raise his spirits.

الأسير المحرر الغضنفر أبو عطوان لـ #الميادين: لقد تمسكت بحريتي وصارعت حتى انتصرت✌#الغضنفر_أبو_عطوان #فلسطين pic.twitter.com/ev1mNmsGfj— قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) July 9, 2021

Abou Atwan called on the prisoners of administrative detention “to break the occupation’s oppressive rule”, and on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas “to help break the occupation’s rule.”

He also called on “all the Palestinians to support the Resistance and unite at all levels,” adding, “We must not look at our experiences as being difficult, because we will then be unable to follow them through. I held on to my freedom and fought until I achieved victory.”

Liberated prisoner Ghadanfar Abou Atwan emerged victorious against the Israeli occupation, by obtaining a decision on Thursday that ends his administrative detention and sets him free.

Attorney Jawad Boulos confirmed that Abou Atwan’s administrative detention was overturned and that he is now a free man. 

Abou Atwan had been on a hunger strike for 65 days, and his health severely deteriorated during the last days after he started a dry hunger strike.

