Al-Kaabi Warns US That Liberation Will Continue

Source: Al Mayadeen

Today 10/7/2021

Al-Nujaba Movement Secretary-General in Iraq warns the United States that the resistance will not stop until every square inch of Iraq is liberated and US forces are departed, demanding they stay out of Iraq affairs.

Al-Nujaba Movement Secretary-General Akram al-Kaabi

Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, the Secretary-General of the Al-Nujaba Movement in Iraq, addressed the United States, asserting, “How can we stand by while you occupy our land and violate our country’s sovereignty?”

Sheikh Al-Kaabi added, “How could we ignore you, and our vengeance is unclaimed when you killed the leaders of victory and liberation in cowardice and treacherousness?”

He said, warning the Americans, “We will not leave you, and the resistance will remain a thorn in your side until the last inch of Iraqi land is liberated from your desecration.”

On his Twitter account, Sheikh Al-Kaabi continued: “When the insolence of the ‘United States State Department of Evil’ drives them to ask the resistance in Iraq to leave them alone, for that to happen: ​​we will tell them that it is you that should leave us alone, to leave Iraq, to stop your blatant and destructive interventions in our country – most of our problems are because of you.”

He added in the tweet, “How can we stand and watch while you occupy our country, steal its oil and its goods, and tamper with its institutions and electricity? Everyone knows that you have seized all the electricity distribution stations in Iraq with a corrupt contract, because of which the country has lost a lot, impeding the proper distribution of electricity.”

The Al-Nujaba Movement said a year ago that the transfer of large numbers of terrorists, including ‘ISIS’ leadership, from Syrian territory to Iraq is only a prelude to the United States’ new project to destabilize Iraq.

