Press release on consultations with a Taliban delegation

July 09, 2021

8 July 2021 19:30 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

On July 8, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov held consultations with a delegation from the Taliban’s political office. The discussion focused on the situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the prospects for starting intra-Afghan talks.

The Russian side voiced their concern over the mounting tensions in the northern regions of Afghanistan and urged [the Taliban] not to allow these tensions to spread outside the county. The Taliban delegation reassured the Russian side that the Taliban would not violate the borders of the Central Asian counties and also provided guarantees of the safety of foreign countries’ diplomatic and consular missions in Afghanistan.

The representatives of the Taliban reaffirmed their interest in securing a lasting peace in their country through negotiations, taking into account the interests of all ethnic groups living in the country, as well as their readiness to observe human rights, including the rights of women, in keeping with Islamic standards and Afghan traditions.

It was separately emphasised that the Taliban is firmly determined to ward off the threat of ISIS in Afghanistan and eradicate drug production in the country after the end of the civil war.

