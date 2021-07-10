Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine (1 – 7 June 2021)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

08-07-2021

Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine

1 – 7 June 2021

Palestinian killed and 8 wounded in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank

Two Palestinians (including 1 woman) suffered minor wounds in IOF airstrike on northern Gaza Strip

In 107 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 58 civilians arrested, including 3 children and 2 women

Among the arrestees are two Palestinian civil society activists and human rights defenders: General-Director of Health Work Committees (HWC) and Director of the Independent Commission for Human Rights in Southern West Bank

IOF issue decision to shut down Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC) in Ramallah for 6 months

Two limited IOF incursions and 3 shootings reported in eastern Khan Younis

Occupied East Jerusalem: 4 houses self-demolished; IOF demolished an under-construction school, a storehouse and a barracks

Settlement expansion scheme includes confiscation of at least 8,5000 dunums in Salfit

IOF established 36 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 9 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians, turning the West Bank into isolated blocks of land. Israeli settlement expansion on Palestinian properties and land continued. The last few weeks witnessed a systemic demolition campaign as well as issuance of demolition and cease-construction notices in an effort to create a Jewish majority in Jerusalem. Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip enters its 15th year under closure, exacerbating the humanitarian hardships across the territory especially as the Strip still suffers the aftermath of the IOF military aggression that took place two months ago.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

A Palestinian civilian was killed and 8 others were wounded due to IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: a Palestinian man was killed, and two others wounded in a separate incident, in Nablus; 5 were wounded in Hebron; and another in Salfit. Dozens suffocated due to tear gas inhalation, fired by IOF in its attacks in the West Bank.

In the Gaza Strip, two Palestinians (including 1 woman) were wounded due to splattered glass after IOF launched an airstrike on a plot of land in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip. Additionally, 3 IOF shootings were reported against agricultural lands in eastern Khan Younis.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 107 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 58 Palestinians were arrested, including 3 children and two women. Among the arrestees, were lawyer Fareed Mohammed al-Atrash (44), Director of the Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) in southern West Bank and Dr. Shatha ‘Odeh, General-Director of the Health Work Committees (HWC) and President of the Palestinian NGO Network (PNGO), IOF confiscated her car as well; IOF had issued a 6-month shut down on UHWC 4 months ago. Additionally, IOF raided the Headquarter of the of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC) in al-Bireh City, confiscated some its contents and then ordered to close it for 6 months.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted two limited incursions into eastern Khan Younis; IOF construction vehicles levelled lands that were previously razed by IOF.

Demolitions:

PCHR fieldworkers documented 7 violations:

East Jerusalem: a warehouse, barracks, and an under-construction school demolished; 4 houses were self-demolished

Salfit: Israeli plan to expand “Yakir” and “Nofim” settlements, which are established on the lands of Deir Istiya village, with an area of 8500 dunums

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented two attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians and their properties:

Hebron: settlers attacked Palestinian civilians and lands, wounding a Palestinian man and his son

East Jerusalem: metal stairs established in a Palestinian’s land in Jerusalem to connect several buildings that were seized by settlers.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli authorities continued to impose collective punishments against the people of the Gaza Strip by strictly tightening its closure on the Gaza Strip, which entered its 15th year, without any indication for a solution in the future, depriving the Gaza population from enjoying their economic, social and cultural rights. Since the May IOF military aggression on Gaza, IOF have reinforced the restrictions imposed on the entry of goods and raw materials via Gaza’s sole commercial crossing, Karm Abu Salem, as well as its restrictions on the movement of individuals to and from the West Bank and Israel via Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

Following Friday prayer, on 02 July 2021, IOF suppressed a peaceful protest organized by dozens of Palestinians in front of a sit-in tent in al-Bustan neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, against houses demolition and the displacement of the neighborhood’s residents. The residents called for performing the Friday prayer in front of the sit-in tent in al-Bustan neighborhood. IOF deployed near the tent, provoked the protestors, and closed all intersections leading to the tent. Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinians gathered, held banners condemning the occupation, chanted national slogans, and called upon the international community to intervene and protect Silwan village’s residents from being displaced from their houses. During which, IOF suppressed the protest and fired teargas canisters and sound bombs at the protestors. Afterwards, clashes erupted between the protestors and IOF in al-Bustan, Bir Ayoub and Baten al-Hawa neighborhoods, during which, IOF heavily fired teargas canisters. As a result, dozens of protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 12:20, IOF stationed in al-Ras area, northwest of Salfit, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of Palestinians against lands confiscation in favor of settlement projects. IOF chased the protestors, clashed with them, and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, a 29-year-old male, from Salfit, was hit with a teargas canister in his chest.

At approximately 13:30, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, opened fire at agricultural lands adjacent to Khuzaʽa village in eastern Khan Yunis. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 10:00 on Saturday, 03 July 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, opened fire at agricultural lands and Palestinian young men who approached the fence adjacent to Khuzaʽa village in eastern Khan Yunis. No casualties were reported.

On Saturday, 03 July 2021, a Palestinian civilian was killed and another wounded in IOF’s excessive use of force while protecting a group of settlers attacking Qusra village, southeastern Nablus.

According to PCHR investigations, at approximately 19:00 on Saturday, 3 July 2021, a group of settlers coming from “Ish Kodesh” settlement outpost, which is established on Qusra village lands, attacked Palestinians’ houses under IOF protection. The local mosques called via speakers on the community to challenge the settlers and the military forces protecting them. Mohammed Farid Ali Hassan’s (20) house was among those subjected to settlers attacks. At the time, Hassan went to the roof and attempted to stop the settlers attacking his house by throwing stones. IOF shot live bullets at him, wounding him in the chest. Israeli soldiers raided Hassan’s house and took him, called an ambulance that transported him into a hospital in Israel. Meanwhile, a group of Palestinians arrived at the scene and confronted the settlers and soldiers; the latter proceeded with firing live and rubber-coated metal bullets, stun and tear gas grenades at the locals wounding a 22-year-old male with live bullets in his lower extremities. He was taken to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus for treatment. Several others suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and were treated in the field. At approximately 21:00, IOF announced Mohammed Hassan dead, and informed the Palestinian Liaison, who informed Qusra Mayor, Mohammed Jaber, that Hassan died of his wounds.

At approximately 21:00, an Israeli infantry unit moved into Al-Arroub refugee camp in northern Hebron. They deployed between residential houses and patrolled the area. In the meantime, a group of Palestinians gathered near a distribution center belonging to UNRWA and threw stones at IOF, who chased the stone-throwers and fired teargas canisters at them. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation. IOF withdrew from the camp while a number of soldiers remained in the camp and stationed at its entrance until midnight.

At approximately 22:40 on Saturday, an Israeli drone fired 2 missiles at an agricultural land on al-Karama Street, west of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip. Five minutes later, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at the land, causing severe damage in the area as olive trees were uprooted and a blocks factory located near the land sustained damage. Also, nearby houses sustained damage due to the scattering shrapnel. Moreover, Manal Hasan Mohammed al-Terawi (57) sustained puncture wounds in her right hand palm and in her lower limbs; and Jamal Helmi Ibrahim al-Qishawi (66) sustained puncture wounds all over his body. The injuries of them were described minor.

At approximately 01:30 on Sunday, 04 July 2021, a number of vehicles carrying Israeli settlers moved into the northern area of Halhul city in northern Hebron, under the IOF protection. IOF stationed in al-Nabi Yunis neighborhood and the settlers headed to the Old Mosque (al-Nabi Mousa Mosque) to perform prayers. In the meantime, a group of Palestinians gathered in the area and threw stones at IOF, who responded with live bullets and teargas canisters. As a result, 5 Palestinians were shot with live bullets and taken to hospitals in Hebron. The clashes continued for several hours. IOF withdrew at 04:00, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 23:00 on Sunday, 04 July 2021, IOF moved into Bir Ayoub neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They closed the main street for several hours, established military checkpoints in the area, searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs, and forced them to pass through bypass roads. Afterwards, dozens of Palestinians gathered and threw stones at IOF and their vehicles. IOF immediately assaulted the protestors and heavily fired rubber bullets and teargas canisters at them. The clashes continued until dawn hours. As a result, dozens of protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 23:05 on Monday, 05 July 2021, IOF moved into Nablus, to secure dozens of buses carrying Israeli settlers towards Joseph’s tomb, east of the city. IOF deployed on the city streets, especially in the eastern side, and between shops. At approximately 23:30, IOF opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle, which collided into a cement cube in al-Monshar area to avoid soldiers who suddenly came out in front of it. As a result, the driver namely Ameer ‘Ali Kamel ‘Issa (33), from al-Masaken al-Sha’biyia neighborhood, northeast of Nablus, was shot with 2 live bullets and taken to Rafidia Governmental Hospital. It was turned out that ‘Issa was shot with a live bullet in his right leg, was shot with a superficial bullet in his nose, and sustained fractures in his pelvis and right leg.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 01 July 2021

At approximately 00:30, IOF stationed at military checkpoint (300), north of Bethlehem, arrested Ameer Hasan ‘Allama, from al-Dawha village, west of the city. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Dar Salah village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Mohammed Mahmoud Abu Teir’s (71) house, a member of the dissolved legislative council, and arrested him

.

It should be noted that Abu Teir is a former prisoner who spent 37 years in the Israeli prisons, and was arrested over than 20 times, the latest of which was last year, where he spent 10 months under the administrative arrest and released last March. Abu Teir is from Umm Tuba village in the occupied East Jerusalem, but he is exiled since 2010.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Abu Dis, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Yazeed Bahar’s (18) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (7) civilians. The arrestees are: Ahmed Ra’fat al-Badawi (17), Obaida Ammar al-Ra’i (17), Anan Nidal al-Sharif (18), Sanad Emad al-Ra’i (19), Rami Mohammed Abdul Rahman (18), Mahmoud Eisa Jawabra (17), and Mohammed Eisa Jawabra (19).

Friday, 02 July 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Dayr al-‘Asal village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Abdullah Yaser Shawamra’s (30) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into the southern side of Hebron. They raided and searched Sa’eb Saber Abu Sneina’s (36) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Izbat abu Khmeish in Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mahmoud Ibrahim Zeidan (39).

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into Ein a-Luza neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Lo’ay Sami al-Rajabi’s (26) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli intelligence services in al-Maskobiya police center.

At approximately 18:00, IOF stationed at the entrance of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested Abdullah Abu Zneid (19) and Waseem al-Qawasmi (20). IOF took them to one of the police centers in the city.

At approximately 12:00, IOF moved into Qaffin village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Oday Majdi al-Zeben (19).

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Qarawat Bani Hassan and Kifl Haris villages in Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 03 July 2021:

At approximately 01:20, IOF moved into Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Belal Abdul Rahman Awad’s (23) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Samu’ and Bayt Kahil villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 04 July 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF stationed at al-Container military checkpoint, east of Bethlehem, arrested the lawyer Fareed Mohammed al-Atrash (44), Director of the Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) in southern West Bank and resident of al-Dawha area in Bethlehem, when he was on his way back from Ramallah. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

His wife stated to PCHR’s fieldworker the following:

“I received a call from my husband at 04:00 telling me that IOF stopped his car at al-Container Checkpoint and arrested him. He told me that he was exhausted and suffered shortness of breath, so the Israeli forces took him to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem. Later the family learnt from HaMoked Complaints Office that my husband was referred at 10:00 to “Atarot” police station in Jerusalem while his brother brought my husband’s car that was left at al-Container checkpoint.”

Lawyer al-Atrash was previously arrested and abused by IOF several times; on 26 February 2016 IOF arrested him during his participation in a peaceful protest in Hebron and released him 8 days later. He also appeared many times before the ”Ofer” military court; the last was on 30 May 2021 when the court imposed on him “a fine of 1500 NIS, suspended for 2 months”.

At approximately 09:00, IOF stopped Majed Ragheb al-Jo’ba’s (41) vehicle in Herod’s Gate “Bab Al Sahera”, in the occupied East Jerusalem. They pulled him and his family out of the vehicle, confiscated the vehicle and handed him a summons to refer to Moscovia Detention Centre in West Jerusalem.

It should be noted that al-Jo’ba is a former prisoner who spent 7 years in the Israeli prisons on charge of belonging to Hamas Movement, and his activities within the Aqsa Youth Group. Furthermore, IOF banned al-Jo’ba from entering Jerusalem and the West Bank for 6-months in 2018 and allowed him to be present only in the occupied territories of 1948 and Eizariya, east of Jerusalem, and renewed that decision several times for separated periods, summonsed him and threatened of taking serious actions against him.

At approximately 12:00, IOF moved into the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Oday Alaa al-Haddad’s (9) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli intelligence services in al-Kishle police center.

At approximately 14:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved 100-meters into the east of al-Fukhkhari village, east of Khan Yunis. They leveled and combed lands along the border fence for several hours before they deployed again inside the border fence.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Nimir Hasan Jawabra (22), from al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, after stopping him on a temporary military checkpoint established at the western entrance of the camp.

At approximately 20:00, IOF arrested Samer al-Bakri (32), while present near Bab al-Amud “Damascus Gate” in the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF took him to al-Bareed police center on Salah al-Dein street.

Monday, 05 July 2021:

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Ahmed Abu al-Hawa’s (18) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:45, IOF moved into Beita village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Farouq Sbeih Hamayil (20) and Nawras Naji Hamayil (21) and arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Bara’ Abdul Naser Odwan (24).

At approximately 02:50, IOF moved into Zababdeh, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Taha Nafea’ al-Sharqawi (34).

At approximately 03:10, IOF moved into Arraba village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Baker Mohammed Abu Obaid (33), and Wael Ahmed ‘Aridi (28).

At approximately 04:00, IOF stationed near Bab Huta, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s Gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested Khair al-Dein al-Shimi (63), from al-Makr village near Acre city, while performing al-Fajr “dawn” prayer in al-Aqsa Mosque. IOF took him to one of the police centers in the occupied city.

At approximately 07:00, IOF moved into Wadi Qadum neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Obada Nidal Dandis’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into al-Dahrah area in al-Isawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Marwan Haitham Mustafa’s (13) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Majd Abu Hatab’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into Yatta, south of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Tha’er Abdul Rahman al-Herini’s (39) house and arrested him.

At approximately 19:00, IOF stationed at the entrance of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested Ahmed Abu Eisa (14), because he was wearing the Palestinian scarf “Keffiyeh”. IOF took him to one of the detention centers in the occupied city.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Usarin in Nablus; Fahma, southwest of Jenin; Beit Ummar, Dura, and Bayt al-Rosh al-Fawqa villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 06 July 2021

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Hizma village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (6) civilians. The arrestees are: Ra’fat Talal Salah al-Dein (24), Mohammed Owda al-Khateeb (26), Salah Fares Salah al-Dein (23), Abdullah Aqel al-Khateeb (29), Mohammed Roshdi Salah al-Dein (27), and Abdul Rahman Osama al-Khateeb (27).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Anata village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohamadeen Yaser Salama and Mousa Jamal Salama and arrested them.

At approximately 02:40, IOF moved into Tarqumiyah, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and arrested and arrested (4) civilians. The arrestees are: Mohammed Hmeidat al-Moraqtan (33), Mohammed Mousa Thabaniyah (35), Mostafa Abdul Qader Thabaniyah (33) and Hmeidan Mohammed al-Moraqtan (37).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Dawha village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Eyas Basam Faraheen (25) and Yousef Ibrahim al-Afifi (23) and arrested them.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Abu Dis village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ahmed Afana’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Mohammed Yousef Abu Safiya’s (14) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli Intelligence Services arrested Mohammed al-Afifi (23), from al-Dheisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, after referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement in Bethlehem.

At approximately 17:00, IOF stationed at a checkpoint established at the entrance of Shu’afat refugee camp, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Jaber Emad al-‘Adaween (43), while passing through the checkpoint. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Jenin, Silat al-Harithiya and Yamun villages, west of Jenin. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 07 July 2021:

At approximately 01:40, IOF moved into al-Tabaqa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Monthir Mohammed Abu ‘Atwan’s (55) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Mahrous al-Kawni (21) and Taha Wael al-Titi (30) and arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Dheisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Layan Naser’s (20) house and arrested her.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Khursa village, south of Dura. They raided and searched Muntaser Eisa Shadid’s (47) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF raided Ein Mosbah area in Ramallah and Dr. Shatha ‘Odeh, General-Director of the Health Work Committees (HWC) and President of the Palestinian NGO Network (PNGO), from her house in Ramallah. IOF did not search Dr. Odeh’s house and asked her to take her medications and any belongings, arrested her and confiscated her car. Dr. Odeh’s family learned that she was taken to Ofer prison, noting that she suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). It worth noting that on 08 March 2021, IOF raided UHWC’s headquarter in Bireh City, and closed it for 6 months. The closure order is still valid.

Early on Wednesday, IOF raided the Headquarter of the of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC) in al-Bireh City, confiscated some its contents and then ordered to close it for 6 months. Also, they arrested

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 03:30, IOF backed by military vehicles moved into Bireh City and stationed in Sateh Marhaba neighborhood. They raided and searched UAWC’s headquarter (1 floor in Sidah building) and damage its contents. Before their withdrawal, IOF closed the main door of the UAWC’s office with metal bars and fixed an order to close the office for 6 months.

Foad Abu Saif, UAWC’s Director, stated to PCHR’s fieldworker that IOF managed to open the office main door with special machine, broke and damage the office contents and confiscated some of them, including hard disks and recording device of the surveillance cameras. He added that some of employees and I arrived at the UAWC’s office at approximately 08:00 and entered it via emergency exit door as the office main door was closed with metal bars and a closure order issued by the “Israel Defense Forces Commander in Judea and Samaria” was fixed on it. The closure order is valid until 06 January 2022. The order states that the closure order issued under the pretext that we work on land reclamation project in area classified as Area C.

It should be noted that UAWC is an institution working in the field of agriculture and is considered one of the largest agricultural development institutions in Palestine. UAWC was founded in 1986 and it has several branches in the West Bank governorates.

At approximately 10:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved a limited distance from the east of al-Qarara village to the northeast of Khan Yunis. They leveled and combed lands along the border fence amidst a sporadic Israeli shooting and deployed again inside the border fence after several hours. No casualties were reported.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Jenin; Ramin, south of Tulkarm; Samu and Bayt Kahil in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolitions, Confiscations, and Notices

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 01 July 2021, Israeli Municipality’s bulldozers demolished a warehouse, barracks, and fence in Sur Baher, south of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of no construction license.

Mahmoud Khalil al-Baseet said that IOF stormed his land in the village without a prior warning and levelled the fence surrounding in addition to demolishing the warehouse. He added that the warehouse was built 5 months ago on an area of 40sqms. Before they withdrew, the Israeli bulldozers demolished a 25-sqm commercial barrack belonging to Hasan Fawaqah.

In the evening, ‘Ezzat Khalil Ziyadah self-demolished his 2 houses in Salib area, where “Har Gilo” settlement was established near Beit Safafa village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to the Israeli municipal decision, under the pretext of unlicensed building.

‘Ezzat Ziyadah said that he had lived in his house for more than 30 years despite lack of services as the Israeli Municipality did not supply him with water and electricity like other Israeli settlers in Giol Settlement, costing him tens of thousands of shekels to established electricity poles and water network. ‘Ezzat added that he lived with his daughter and 2 sons; one is married with his wife and kids, in an apartment, while his son Mo’ayad and his wife and 3 kids lived in small apartment next to them. Both apartments are 230sqms. ‘Ezzat said that the Israeli municipality has haunted him for 17 years, so he hired a lawyer to postpone and freeze the demolition decision many times. However, the municipality gave him lately until Fourth of July to carry out the demolition or it will send its bulldozers and crews to do so and impose on him high expenses. As a result, he was forced to self-demolish.

In the afternoon, Bader Darwish Abu Solah self-demolished his house in al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, pursuant to the Israeli municipality decision under the pretext of unlicensed destruction.

Bader Dawlah, the house’s owner, said that he built his house in 1952 and around 18 years ago he established a second floor of tinplate and steel that included a room, kitchen, and a bathroom on an area of 40sqms. When his son became older, he moved to the house. Abu Dawlah said that the Israeli municipality haunted his son in the last 2 years and issued a demolition decision for the second floor. Abu Dawlah added that his son hired a lawyer to postpone the demolition decision, but the court reassured the decision and forced him to self-demolish his house or he will be fined with ILS 70,000.

On Sunday morning, 04 July 2021, the Israeli Civil Administration declared a plan to expand “Yakir” and “Nofim” settlements established on the lands of Deir Istiya village, north of Salfit, with an area of 8,500 dunums. The expansion plan will include Palestinian lands in the areas of al-Nuwetif, al-Majwar, Wadi Khalil, al-Saffar and Bir ‘Ammar, all the way to Wadat Al-Hamam affiliated to Qarawat Bani Hassan, west of Salfit.

The Municipality crews of “Deir Istiya and Bir ‘Ammar” reviewed the plan on reality and showed the owners their confiscated land in favor of the plan. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Liaison was informed that ten thousand dunums from Deir Istiya western lands that included al-Marah, al-Sahlat, Khallet Abu Rabie, al-Musalbeh, a part of Khallet Nashit, and Hariqet Abu Zuhair, Khallet al-‘Am, al-Kabara, Ghirsat al-Ain, part of al-Batin, al-Hanaya, al-Thaer, al-Dakhmash and part of Wadi Qana, and Kherbet Shehadah as well as the archeological site, giving them 20 days to appeal starting from Friday, 02 July 2021.

On the same morning, Mohammed ‘Adnan Darwish self-demolished his under-construction house in al-‘Issawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to the Israeli municipality’s decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction. Mohammed Darwish said that he lived in a small house which did not suffice his wife and 4 children; the eldest is 31 years old and the youngest is 8; thus, he had to build a bigger house on area of 120sqms in the village to move to with his children so his eldest son could marry. Darwish added that he had to build the house without a construction license, as he knew it is impossible to get one in this area. He said that he hired a lawyer to freeze the decision and managed to do so until the beginning of next September; however, he was surprised with a phone call from the Israeli police giving him until 18:00 to carry out the demolition or the municipality’s crews will do so and fine him with ILS 300,000 for the demolition costs.

At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, 06 July 2021, Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction school belonging to Saleh ‘Alqam in al-Salam Suburb in ‘Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Saleh ‘Alqam, Director of al-Razi Schools, said that the Israeli Municipality bulldozers moved into al-Salam Suburb via the annexation wall’s gate and accompanied with tens of infantry forces that surrounded the new building of al-Razi School and started demolishing it. ‘Alqam said that the 280-sqm school building of 3 floors was supposed to receive hundreds of students in the beginning of the new semester. He added that he established the new building instead of the old one that was demolished by IOF in March 2019 on an area of 1000sqms in addition to the public utilities. He said that he tried to obtain a construction license for the school but the Israeli municipality procrastinated each time he headed to obtain a license, claiming that he refuses to teach the Israeli curriculum in his schools.

In the same morning, Ahmed Yousif Abu Ghannam self-demolished his residential building in al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, pursuant to the Israeli Municipality’s decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction. Abu Ghannam added that his 2-storey building housed 3 inhabited apartments and another under construction with an overall area of 300 sqms. He said that he finished the construction in 2013 and lived with his family along with his sister and brother’s families of 21 individuals; most of them are children. He said that the Israeli Municipality has haunted him since 2019 and issued a demolition decision. Last May, the Israeli court approved the demolition decision and rejected postponing or freezing it. The Israeli police raided the building many times last month and ordered him to carry out the demolition. Few days ago, the Israeli police called him to warn him of sending the municipality vehicles to demolish it if he did not do it himself and fine him with ILS 200,000 for the demolition expenses. Abu Ghannam said that this is the second time the Israeli municipality demolish his house as in 1994 it demolished his family house in the neighborhood and made them homeless.

Settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 01 July 2021, a group of settlers from “Mitzpe Yair” settlement established on the Palestinian lands of eastern Yatta, south of Hebron, moved into Maghayer al-‘Abeed area. The settlers uprooted the water pipes installed by the residents to supply houses with water and assaulted the residents who attempted to confront them. As a result, Msallam Ahmed Abu Humeid (44) and his son Ahmed (20) sustained bruises. IOF and Israeli police arrived and moved the settlers away while Abu Humeid and his son were taken to a clinic in Yatta.

At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 04 July 2021, a group of settlers under IOF’s protection raided a plot of land belonging to Maher Abu Subeih in Batn al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan, south of occupied Eat Jerusalem’s Old City and installed stairs inside to connect several estates seized by settlers in the neighborhood.

Fakhri Abu Diab, member of Silwan Defense Committee, said that settlers from ‘Atarit Cohanim settlement organization raided a plot of land belonging to Maher Abu Sbeih, but his wife expelled them. The settlers came back under IOF’s protection and started installing the stairs to connect a building belonging to ‘Awad Family and lately seized by settlers with another building seized 10 years ago in the same neighborhood. Abu Diab added that the land’s owner resorted to the Israeli court to stop the settlers’ assault on his land and issued a decision from the court proving his ownership of the land and removing the stair installed by the settlement organization. However, IOF ignored the court’s decision and provided full protection for the settlers during their assault on Abu Subeih’s land.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip:

The Israeli authorities continued to impose collective punishments against the people of the Gaza Strip, including tightened restrictions on imports and exports, causing a serious deterioration in Palestinians’ enjoyment of their economic and cultural rights.

The Gaza Strip still suffers under the Israeli-imposed closure, which entered its 15th year recently, with extreme restrictions on the movement of goods and individuals, exacerbating the continued deterioration of humanitarian conditions and causing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. For further information, please see PCHR State of the Border Crossing monthly update, and PCHR reports on the closure.

The West Bank

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of 36 temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals, where IOF searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 9 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints. IOF reinforced its restrictions on civilians’ freedom of movement at its permanent checkpoints in the West Bank and shut some checkpoints for several hours on multiple occasions.

Hereafter are PCHR documentation of restrictions on the freedom of movement and IOF-established temporary checkpoints across the West Bank this week:

Jerusalem

On Friday, 02 July 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints near al-Maghareba Gate and at the entrance to Bir Ayoub neighborhood in Silwan.

Bethlehem

On Thursday, 01 July 2021, IOF establishes 2 checkpoints near al-Nashash area and at the northern entrance to Tuqu village, east of the city.

On Friday, 02 July 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints near al-Nashash area and at the northern entrance to Jannatah village, east of the city.

On Saturday, 03 July 2021, IOF establishes a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Tuqu village, east of the city.

On Sunday, 04 July 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints in ‘Aqabet Hasnah area and at the entrance to Tuqu village, east of the city.

On Monday, 05 July 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Wadi Fukin village, west of the city.

On Tuesday, 06 July 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the western and northern entrances to Tuqu village, east of the city.

Nablus

On Monday, 05 July 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints in al-Moraba’a area and at the intersection of “Yitzhar” settlement, southeast of the city.

On Tuesday, 06 July 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to “Homesh” settlement on Nablus-Jenin Road, northwest of the city.

Hebron

On Thursday, 01 July 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to Fawwar refugee camp, at the southern and western entrances to Hebron, and at the entrance to Beit Einun village.

On Friday, 02 July 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir and Khasa villages and at the southern entrance to Halhul city.

On Saturday, 03 July 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Awwa and Surif villages, at the southern entrance to Hebron, and at the northern entrance to Yatta city.

On Sunday, 04 July 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir and Idhna villages, at the eastern entrance to Dura city.

On Tuesday, 05 July 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir and ad-Dhahiriya villages.

On Wednesday, 07 July 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to Al-Arroubr refugee camp.

Salfit

On Friday, 02 July 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Ballut and Qarawat Bani Hassan villages, west of Salfit.

Qalqilya

On Saturday, 03 July 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Azzun village, east of the city.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians, War on Gaza | Tagged: Home demolition, IOF, Life under occupation, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian detainees, Settlers Attacks, Siege on Gaza |