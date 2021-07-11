Dr. Vladimir Zalenko’s Effective Flu/Covid Treatment

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Zelenko pioneered use of safe, effective, low-cost hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), azithromycin and zinc sulfate in successfully treating and curing over 3,000 flu/covid ill patients with this protocol.

Since early last year, we’ve been lied to and betrayed by US/Western dark forces and their media press agents.

Suppressing what’s vital for everyone to know, they continue pushing toxic jabs designed to destroy health, not preserve and protect it as falsely claimed.

On July 9, lifesitenews.com reported on an interview it conducted with Zelenko — an exercise in truth-telling on the leading cutting-edge issue of our time.

A family physician for two decades, he explained that the above protocol is effective in treating flu/covid cases except for individuals too ill to be saved — most always the elderly with weakened immune systems.

Last winter, he reported a “near-100% success rate in treating” around 3,000 flu/covid patients, including about 1,000 he called high-risk.

Of these, three alone died, all others cured, their health restored.

The vast majority of Americans who died from flu/covid could have been saved by his protocol.

“It has been embraced by world-leading physicians who are honest and capable of deductive reasoning and are not indoctrinated,” he explained, adding:

“(U)nfortunately, 90% of physicians in this country are incapable of independent thought.”

“The net result is that they follow blindly the recommendations of their employers or government agencies without using common sense. They just follow orders, like the Nazis did.”

Many doctors won’t prescribe his protocol. Some, perhaps many, pharmacists won’t fill prescriptions for it.

Noted physician Peter McCullough, epidemiologist Harvey Risch, America’s Frontline Doctors, and many others successfully used this protocol — because it works when administered within around 10 days of contracting the viral illness.

In US Senate committee testimony, McCullough and Risch explained that “early intervention in the pre-hospital setting is the key to overcoming this health problem” by administering the above protocol, adding:

“(D)ozens of studies” confirm it. The same goes for Ivermectin.

Both remedies effectively treat the vast majority of flu/covid infected patients, fully restoring their health.

Zelenko said he found an effective over-the-counter treatment for flu/covid.

Calling it a “cure for tyranny,” he said the following:

“Go to the pharmacy and get Corcidin, vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc for which no prescription is needed.

Use them as labels recommend, “the right dosage, (and) you will get better and stay healthy,” adding:

“(A)ll of a sudden I have empowered the individual not to be subjugated or brutalized by terrible governance and physician malfeasance and malpractice.”

Avoid toxic jabs that risk irreversible harm and death, what Zelenko called (state-sponsored, media supported) murder.”

What’s going on in the West and elsewhere where Western flu/covid jabs are administered is a “(c)onspiracy to commit genocide by a group of sociopaths who think that they’re God,” said Zelenko, adding:

The so-called flu/covid crisis is “the biggest psychological warfare in human history.”

Fueled by “pathological fear, (it’s) used by (dark forces) to manipulate” people to unwittingly self-inflict harm.

The diabolical scheme aims to reduce “the world population,” Zelenko stressing:

“There have always been tyrants and despots who have delusions that they are a deity, or godlike, and feel that they are entitled to set the course of human history.”

“Nazi ideology was exactly that, (wanting those) considered subhuman” eliminated or enslaved to serve a higher power.

“The same thing is happening now” in new form, diabolical US/Western dark forces behind it.

What Zenenko called “sociopaths” are mass-murderers — planning extermination on an unparalleled scale in pursuit of their diabolical agenda.

“We are living in World War Three,

said Zelenko, “silent” bioweapons used.

Like growing numbers of other truth-tellers on vital issues, anti-social media Facebook and Twitter, along with Gatekeeper Google’s YouTube, banned him.

In cahoots with US/Western dark forces, they want what’s essential for everyone to know suppressed.

That’s the deplorable state of things today with nothing in prospect to turn things around positively.

