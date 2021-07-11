Imam Khamenei Thanks Palestinians for Message after Victory in Op. Al-Quds Sword

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei thanked Palestinians residing in Syria’s refugee camps who had sent a message of gratitude for his einence and the Iranian nation following Palestine’s victory against the Zionist occupation in the 12-day war last May.

In a letter for the Chairman of Iran-Palestine Friendship Society Mohammed Al-Buhaisi, Deputy Head of Imam Khamenei’s office for International Relations Hojjatoleslam Mohsen Qomi conveyed the Leader’s appreciation for the Palestinian people.

A large number of Palestinians residing in the refugee camps of Syria had recently sent a message for Imam Khamenei on the occasion of the Palestinian resistance’s victory against the Zionist regime in the 12-day war, expressing gratitude to the Leader and the Iranian nation for supporting the Palestinian nation’s struggle.

In the letter to Al-Buhaisi, Hojjatoleslam Qomi said the Operation Al-Quds Sword presented only a small portion of the power and might that the resistance front has accumulated.

The cleric hailed the Palestinian people’s “heroic protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the territories of Al-Quds, which happened with the solidarity and synergy among people in all Palestinian territories and admirable coordination among all Resistance groups,”

Such coordination “demonstrated that the era of bullying and muscle-flexing by the racist and usurper Zionists has ended and that the time has come for the defeat of the occupiers of the holy territories and the liberation of Palestine and holy al-Quds,” the message read as cited by Tasnim news agency.

The Israeli regime launched a brutal bombing campaign against the besieged Gaza Strip on May 10, following Palestinian retaliation against violent raids on worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and the regime’s plans to force a number of Palestinian families out of their homes at the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Al-Quds.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 260 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli offensive, including 66 children and 40 women. At least 1,948 others were also wounded.

In response, Palestinian Resistance movements launched Operation Al-Quds Sword and fired more than 4,000 rockets and missiles into the occupied territories, killing 12 Israelis.

Source: Iranian media

