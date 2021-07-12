Al Mayadeen Sources: Ambassadors’ Actions Prelude Lebanese State Failure Announcement

Posted on by martyrashrakat

11 Jul 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen net

In light of the continuation of the stifling political and economic crisis that Lebanon is experiencing, sources express their fear to Al-Mayadeen Net about the dangerous slide that Lebanon is heading towards.

The foreign ministers of the US, France, and Saudi Arabia discuss the Lebanese crisis during the G20 summit

Lebanese political sources have expressed to Al-Mayadeen net their fear of the dangerous path Lebanon is heading towards, in light of the existing difficulty in forming a government, and the difficulty of producing local facilitations that secure the minimum level of political, economic, security, and social stability, to deal with the challenges and risks facing this country.

The sources saw the escalating international movement, and the US-French-Saudi meetings devoted to the Lebanese situation, which took place on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, as a “preparation for a stronger and more dangerous rerun of the 2005 scene, following the assassination of former PM Rafik Hariri, which was followed by the coup against Syria and the expulsion of its forces from Lebanon, seizing power and besieging the resistance, in preparation for its isolation, and the consequences of this path on an internal level, as well as the July Israeli aggression in 2006.”

The same sources considered that “the same scene is being rehearsed, but with different tools, circumstances, and personalities, and with more insidious and influential titles, including tightening the financial and economic noose, pushing the country to collapse, ensuring the explosion of local contradictions, all while giving sensitive files, such as the explosion of the Beirut port on August 4, 2020, corruption and responsibility for the collapse, sectarian dimensions which would, in turn, dismantle the state and strengthen the disuniting logic of the cantons,” as the sources put it.

According to the sources, the American-French-Saudi movement “suggests a readiness to deal with the upcoming expected economic and social collapse in light of the political crisis, disintegration, and division, and the economic crisis and its effects on citizens and their choices, to invest in it, direct it towards opponents and hold them responsible for the collapse ahead of the parliamentary elections. The elections are expected to take place next year, which will allow them, according to their outlooks, to recover Lebanon from Hezbollah and its allies,” as they put it.

They added, “this expression is an initial title for the project of the new guardianship over Lebanon, and its inclusion in the maps of international-regional influence that are being redrawn on the shores of the Mediterranean, from Libya to Syria, where Western military bases are linked to sources of oil and wealth, while the people of the country quarrel among themselves,” according to the sources.

What reaffirms the solemnity of this movement, according to the same sources, is “the international claim that it is impossible to form a government, despite the aforementioned trio’s ability to help in this matter, and talking about this political deadlock being a strictly internal issue is pure deception.”

They went on to say that “whoever knows the Lebanese scenery is aware of the extent of overlap between internal and external factors, and anyone who is aware of the Lebanese economic formula knows that it is in the grip of the outside,” going even further in describing it as “a literal reflection of the external will, despite the responsibility of the Lebanese corrupt politicians for decades of poor governance and management and looting of public money.”

The sources considered that “neglecting to talk about consensus between the Lebanese and pushing them towards understandings that would reconfigure power dynamics, deal with challenges and alleviate the crisis, confirming that the (American-French-Saudi) trio does not want to help the Lebanese to overcome internal obstacles, but rather wants to invest politically in convolutions, as it thinks and works to manage them for its own benefits, rather than working to solve them.”

The sources wondered: “Otherwise, what does it mean to talk about the apparatuses of “humanitarian, health and educational aid for the Lebanese people?” Doesn’t this talk confirm the transition of these foreign forces towards the option of crisis management through further involvement in local affairs, under the humanitarian, nutritional, and health headings? Isn’t this an acknowledgment of the imminent collapse of institutions and the announcement of the state’s failure?

In this context, the same sources consider that the recommendation issued by the Defense and National Security Council of the French Parliament is a “prelude to a sort of guardianship and external military intervention under humanitarian headings, regardless of its feasibility, and the possibilities of its success in achieving the desired goals, given the local balance of power.”

The sources added, “With the approaching PM-designate Saad Hariri’s resignation, the insane rise in the dollar exchange rate against the Lebanese pound, and the electricity and fuel crisis, there are those who are preparing for Lebanon to move to a new level of crisis and danger entitled: (A broken, divided and helpless country), and it is suffering from severe economic crises, social chaos, and more intervention and regional international involvement in the crisis.”

The sources confirmed to Al-Mayadeen Net that “the form reflects the content, as it has never occurred in the history of diplomatic relations that an ambassador assigned to one country traveled to another country to discuss issues related to the country in which they serve!” -referring to the travel of the American and French ambassadors in Lebanon to Saudi Arabia-, considering that “this is an indirect announcement of the fall of institutions, the state, presidencies and ministries, and a declaration of the country’s entry into the orbits of internationalization by establishing (consuls) as a reference point for the state.”

The sources concluded by saying: “Never have these people met and discussed Lebanese affairs without storms and crises lurking behind their meeting.”

