‘Israeli’ Occupation Demolishes Five Palestinian Structures near Salfit

12/07/2021

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation authorities on Monday demolished five Palestinian structures in Hares village, west of the occupied West Bank city of Salfit, according to local sources.

Head of Hares Village Council, Omar Samara, told WAFA that Zionist forces demolished several commercial structures, including a blacksmith shop, a carpentry shop, car repair and wash shops in addition to a vegetable and fruit shop, all owned by siblings Saleh, Fadi and Nadi Saleh.

Samara said that this was the fourth time for the aforementioned structures to be completely demolished without any prior notice.

The Zionist occupation regime demolishes Palestinian houses and structures almost on a daily basis as a means to achieve so-called “demographic control” of the occupied territories.

The Tel Aviv regime, meanwhile, denies planning permits for Palestinians to build on their own land or to extend existing houses to accommodate natural growth, particularly in occupied al-Quds and so-called Area C, which constitutes 60 percent of the occupied West Bank and falls under full ‘Israeli’ occupation military control, forcing residents to build without obtaining rarely-granted permits to provide shelters for their families.

