Khalida Jarrar Deprived of Bidding Her Own Daughter Farewell

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

12/07/2021

By Al-Mayadeen

Israeli occupation forces refuse the appeal to release Palestinian prisoner Khalida Jarrar to attend the funeral of her beloved daughter, Suha, tomorrow, and activists carry out a vigil in front of the “Ofer” military prison demanding her release.

Khalida Jarrar; one of the most prominent Palestinian political and societal figures

Al Mayadeen reporter said that the Israeli occupation forces refused, on Monday, the request to release prisoner Khalida Jarrar to enable her to attend the funeral of her own daughter, Suha, tomorrow.

Earlier today, tens of activists carried out a vigil in front of “Ofer” Prison, west of Ramallah, demanding the immediate release of Khalida Jarrar, where they shouted slogans demanding her freedom and denouncing the occupation.

وقفة أمام سجن “عوفر” غرب رام الله للمطالبة بالإفراج عن النائب خالدة جرار لتتمكن من تشييع جثمان ابنتها التي توفيت مساء أمس. pic.twitter.com/OmP0PVfRQr— معتز أبوريدة_غزة 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@Abuabraa2110198) July 12, 2021

A campaign was launched to free the imprisoned Palestinian revolutionary Jarrar, and the invitation to it included, “Instead of surrendering to the idea that the revolutionary leader and former Palestinian legislative council member Khalida Jarrar will be denied the right to bury her daughter Suha…. let us work locally and internationally to exert enough pressure on the administration of the occupation forces prisons to have her released in the nearest time possible so that she can bid her daughter farewell, and thus practice her most fundamental human right.”

Activists on social media launched a massive interactive #freeKhalidaJarrar campaign to form enough pressure on the occupation to release the revolutionary Jarrar, who was arrested two years ago and still has almost two months left for her release.

في آذار الفائت أجريت مقابلة مع زوج خالدة جرار قال إن ما يؤلمها أكثر من الاعتقال خوفها فقدان والدتها،كما حصل خلال اعتقالها السابق حين توفى والدها ولم تتمكن من وداعه.

اليوم تواجه ما هو أكبر من كل مخاوفها إلا تتمكن من وداع طفلتها الوداع الأخير#الحرية_لخالدة_جرار #freeKhalidaJarrar— Aziza J Nofal (@azizanofal) July 12, 2021

حين توفيت جدتي و عمي خلف القضبان

كان إبلاغه و إيصال الخبر له من أصعب الأمور

وبعد إبلاغه أخبرونا رفاقه بردة فعله التي لا تكفي الكلمات لوصفها ،وبعد جهد كبير تمكن

من أخذ ” تصريح وداع ” ليودعها الوداع الأخير

حيث كانت ترقد في المستشفى ،دون ابلاغنا

جاء مكبلًا بيداه و قدماه



-يتبع— hamzehsalameh (@hamzehsalameh99) July 12, 2021

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine mourned “comrade Suha Jarrar, daughter of imprisoned comrade Khalida Jarrar and revolutionary comrade Ghassan Jarrar,” and launched a local and international campaign to release Khalida Jarrar from the Israeli occupation prisons so that she can attend her daughter’s funeral and bid her farewell.

The Palestinian police announced that they found Suha Jarrar’s body near the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah. Later on, the Jarrar family announced the death of Suha, indicating that it was of ‘natural’ causes, adding that she was already suffering from diseases.

The family’s statement said that “the initial report” shows that “the cause of death was a severe heart attack, knowing that she was already suffering from some diseases and minor symptoms.”

Khalida Jarrar is one of the most prominent Palestinian political and societal figures. She was renowned for her political, national, and feminist activism and was arrested several times on this basis; the last of which was at the end of 2019.

She is also one of the prominent leaders in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and was elected as a member of the former Palestinian Legislative Council. During her last detention period, Jarrar was subjected to psychological torture and was deprived of family visits under the pretext of COVID-19. Her family was able to visit her only 3 times during the past one year and four months.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine | Tagged: Human rights violation, khalida Jarrar, Palestinian detainees, PFLP |