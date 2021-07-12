Palestine Reaps Two Thirds of “Cannes” Arab Cinema Center Prizes

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

12/07/2021

By Al-Mayadeen

The Arab Cinema Center announced the names of the winners of the Critics Awards in a press conference held at the Palace Hotel as part of the “Cannes” international film festival, with Palestine reaping 4 of the 6 prizes.

For the 5th year in a row, 160 critics from 63 countries have voted and named the winners of the six prizes of the Arab Cinema Center. The winners’ names were announced at a press conference at the Cannes Festival’s Palace Hotel, with Palestinian films winning 4 of the prizes.

Gaza Mon Amour, winner of Best Feature

Best Feature Film went to Gaza Mon Amour, by brothers Tarazan and Arab Nasser while Hiam Abbas took home Best Actress for her role in the movie and Best Director went to Ameen Nayfeh for 200 Meters, with Ali Suliman winning Best Actor for his role in the film.

The two other prizes went to The Man Who Sold His Skin by Kaouther Ben Hania from Tunisia, who won Best Screenplay, and Lift Like a Girl went to Mayye Zayed from Egypt who won Best Documentary.

Lift Like a Girl, winner of Best Documentary

Kuwaiti critic Abdul Sattar Naji had years ago launched a prize in the name of the Arab critics participating in covering the festival’s activities. The prize was named the “Golden Teapot”, but lasted for only a few years.

