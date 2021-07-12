Saudi War on Yemen Has Killed 17,176 Civilians, Including 3,842 Children So Far

Posted on July 12, 2021 by fada1

12/07/2021

Saudi War on Yemen Has Killed 17,176 Civilians, Including 3,842 Children So Far

By Staff, Agencies

Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development revealed statistics of the crimes of US Saudi-led aggression in Yemen during 2,300 days.

The center said that the US-Saudi aggression has killed 17,176 civilians, including 3,842 children, 2,400 women, and 10,934 men, while 26,715 others were injured, including 4,225 children, 2,832 women, and 19,658 men so far.

The statistics also revealed that 15 airports, 16 seaports, 308 containers and generators were destroyed, in addition to 553 networks and communication stations, 2,397 water tanks and networks, 1,983 government facilities, and 5,224 roads over the course of 2,300 days of aggression.

Meanwhile, the number of economic establishments that were destroyed by the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression are 396 factories, 352 fuel tankers, 11,479 commercial establishments, and 423 chicken and livestock farms, in addition to 7,945 means of transportation, 472 fishing boats, 931 food stores, 397 gas stations, 685 markets, and 858 food trucks.

The statistics revealed that the aggression destroyed 575,353 homes, 179 universities, 1,446 mosques, 369 tourist attractions, 391 hospitals and health facilities, as well as 1,110 schools and educational centers, 7,733 agricultural fields, 135 sports facilities, 248 archaeological sites and 49 media facilities.

Filed under: American crimes, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: