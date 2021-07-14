Special Footage of the July 2006 Hezb Allah Operation Capturing Israeli IDF Terrorists

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI JULY 14, 2021

The Lebanese Hezb Allah resistance party has released new special footage, showing for the first time details of the brave operation of Hezb Allah soldiers blocking a vehicle of the Israeli IDF at the southern Lebanese borders arresting two of the Israeli terrorists.

The operation took place on 12 July 2006 after an unknown period of combing the area, monitoring the movements of the Israeli IDF terrorists, and selecting the target and timing of the operation.

Hezb Allah late commander Imad Mughniyeh is said to have planned the operation which took place in Khallet Wardeh area of the Lebanese Ayta ash Shab region, commander Mughniyeh was later assassinated by the Israeli terrorists in a complicated terrorist attack in Damascus in February 2008 with the help of their US patrons and the ‘intelligence’ services of another state believed to be an Arab one.

The following special footage was released by the Hezb Allah media on the 15th anniversary of the operation.

The video is also available on BitChute.

Israel had planned to bomb Lebanon at the end of the summer of 2006, plans were drawn by the Israeli leaders to restore some of the Israeli pride which was completely lost in the year 2000 when the Lebanese resistance spearheaded by Hezb Allah managed to evict the decades-long Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon in a very humiliating manner. It took the Israeli military commanders 6 years to plan for an operation that they thought will eliminate Hezb Allah and restore Israel’s hegemony over Lebanon again. Khallet Wardeh operation by Hezb Allah only brought the Israeli operation 2 months earlier when the Israelis were encouraged by their US patrons, the Saudis, and other evil forces to bomb Lebanon and destroy the country’s infrastructure in the 33 days war of aggression.

Khallet Wardeh operation was meant to arrest Israeli IDF terrorists to exchange them with Lebanese and other Arabs kidnapped by the Israeli terrorist ‘state’ for years. Israel had other plans.

After 33 days of the continuous relentless Israeli bombing of Lebanon, the Israeli regime of Ehud Olmert was begging their patrons and friends to enforce a ceasefire, they realized their bank of targets was false and they failed to achieve any military victory over Hezb Allah which in turn started retaliating by bombing Israeli forces and wiping out entire Israeli tank columns and the Hezb Allah chief vowed to start bombing the Israeli capital of Tel Aviv in retaliation for the Israeli bombing of the Lebanese capital Beirut, and after Hezb Allah destroyed live on TV one of Israel’s most advanced navy ships, an INS Hanit, a Sa’ar 5-class corvette, Hezb Allah chief Hassan Nasr Allah telling the Lebanese people live on TV: ‘Look at the Israeli navy ship at sea which was bombing you, now look at it how it will burn out.’

The Israeli INS Hanit navy ship of the Sa’ar 5-class corvette destroyed by Hezb Allah in 2006

Israel failed to achieve the goals of its years-long planned military aggression, Hezb Allah managed to achieve not only their set goal of exchanging the arrested Israeli IDF terrorists with the kidnapped Lebanese and Palestinians in Israeli captivity. Hezb Allah was declared a clear victor by all analysts including a special committee created by the Israelis themselves and the operation resulted in the collapse of the Israeli cabinet with its head Ehud Olmert sent to prison on some corruption charges.

The video includes complete and sufficient preparation to carry out the process in 6 minutes

