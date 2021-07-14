Why are so many Israeli facilities blowing up?

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Press TV: An explosion has been reported at the Israeli regime’s Ashdod reactor facility in the south of the occupied territories, with reports not providing details on the cause of the blast or the number of possible casualties..

عاجل انفجار في مفاعل اشدود جنوب اسرائيل pic.twitter.com/nPwJIkshyA — إيدي كوهين אדי כהן 🇮🇱 (@EdyCohen) July 13, 2021

The blast was reported by the Israeli journalist Edy Cohen, who posted a video on his Twitter account on Tuesday and said the explosion had taken place at the Ashdod reactor facility in southern Israel.

Israeli media sources said the blast had rocked the regime’s Ashdod oil refinery and that firefighters had been dispatched to the scene after hearing the sound of the explosion. Hebrew-language sources said the blast caused fuel leaks at the refinery and efforts were underway to stop the leakage.

The sources have not yet mentioned the cause of the explosion and whether there were any casualties.

In recent months, similar incidents have taken place in important facilities run by the Israeli regime.

Powerful explosion rocks ‘sensitive’ Israeli missile factory

A powerful explosion rocks a “sensitive” Israeli missile factory during a test for advanced weapons.

In April, a powerful explosion rocked a sensitive Israeli missile factory allegedly during a test for advanced weapons in the city of Ramla.

