Hezbollah Top Military Commander Started Preparing for Next Battle with ‘Israel’ Just after 2006 War

July 16, 2021

Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, martyred in a car bomb attack carried out by Israeli Mossad agents in Damascus.

Head of Hezbollah’s executive council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine indicated that the top military commander of the Islamic Resistance, martyr Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, started preparing for the upcoming battle with ‘Israel’ just after the end of 2006 War.

In an interview with Al-Manar TV Channel, Sayyed Safieddine stressed that July’s War led to the emergence of the axis of resistance, adding that the conspiracy against the resistance is still ongoing, but by different means.

Sayyed Safieddine maintained that the Resistance enemies are imposing an economic blockade on Lebanon in the context of their last attempt to undermine Hezbollah power, adding that the honorable Lebanese people will confront the US sanctions.

On July 12, 2006, the Israeli occupation army waged a barbaric war on Hezbollah after the Lebanese Resistance kidnapped two Zionist soldiers in an operation on the borders aimed at liberating Lebanese and Arab hostages from the enemy’s prisons. After a 33-day battle, ‘Israel’, backed by US and a large number of Western And Arab states, failed to reach any of its military targets due to Hezbollah fierce resistance. Thus, despite the heavy sacrifices Hezbollah and the entire Lebanese nation emerged victorious from the war.

On February 12, 2008, Hezbollah military commander, Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, was martyred in a car bomb attack carried out by Israeli Mossad agents in Damascus.

