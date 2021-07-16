“Israel” Denies Palestinian Families Their Right to Live Together

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

16 Jul 2021

Source: The Washington Post

By Al Mayadeen

Human rights advocates stressed that “Israel” is turning a fundamental right — to live with one’s spouse and children — into a crime.”

The family reunification ban was enacted in 2003

Human rights activists reported that the so-called “Israel’s Citizenship Law”, which has been in effect for 18 years, has turned a fundamental right — the ability to live with one’s spouse and children — into a crime, according to a report published by “The Washington Post”.

In cases of family reunification of Palestinian citizens with relatives within occupied Palestine, as in the West Bank, Al-Quds, and Gaza, as well as in several Arab nations, the law prohibits or restricts the awarding of citizenship, residency licenses, and stay permits.

Furthermore, the same report said that advocates described the said Israeli law as discriminatory because it is only applied to Palestinians.

In the aftermath of the Palestinian uprising known as the second Intifada, the family reunification ban was enacted in 2003 as a temporary security measure. Since then, the law has been renewed every year. Israeli lawmakers recently admitted that the initiative continues to gain support, in part due to a desire to preserve Israeli settlers.

Human rights advocates say that Palestinians from Al-Quds (Occupied Jerusalem) are often among those affected by the Citizenship Law.

Furthermore, Palestinians expect that the new Israeli government — led by two supporters of the law, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid — would renew the law when it comes up for a routine vote this month.

Filed under: Jerusalem, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Bennett, Gaza, Human rights violation, Occupied W Bank, Reunification Law, Yair Lapid