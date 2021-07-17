Al-Assad Sworn in Today before the People’s Assembly

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Today 17/07/2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

President Bashar al-Assad is to be sworn in for a new presidential term before the members of the People’s Assembly today.

Al-Assad is sworn in for a new term today before the People's Assembly

Today, Saturday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will be sworn in for a new term presidential term.

President al-Assad will address the Syrian people today during his swearing-in ceremony with the presence of local and international political and media figures, in addition to representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Damascus.

On May 27, Assad won another Presidential term.

Syrian Speaker of the People’s Council, Hammouda Sabbagh, announced al-Assad the winner of the Syrian presidential elections with 95.1% votes.

The elections were held in 12,000 polling stations across the country, witnessing a heavy voter turnout in Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Latakia, and the Syrian coast.

In eastern Syria, voters defied the “SDF” harassment and made a massive presence at the polling stations.

The Syrian President and his wife, Asma al-Assad, were reported casting their votes in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta.

During the swearing-in ceremony for a new term, President Al-Assad says that the legitimacy of the state comes from the people and that all the agents’ plots have been shattered thanks to the steadfastness of the Syrian people.

Al-Assad speaking before the People's Assembly

In his speech to the Syrian people, during the swearing-in ceremony for a new term before the members of the People’s Assembly, today, Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad said that “the people who know well the path of freedom spare no effort to defend their rights.”

He added, “Their aim was to divide the country, but the unity of the people was the fatal blow [to their plots]”, stressing that “the Syrians inside their homeland are becoming increasingly challenging and strong.”

لحظة وصول السيد الرئيس #بشار_الأسد إلى قصر الشعب لأداء اليمين الدستورية رئيساً للجمهورية العربية السورية pic.twitter.com/KhF2mFTmxA— سانا عاجل (@SanaAjel) July 17, 2021

He also considered that the wide popular participation in the presidential elections is “evidence of the great national awareness,” saying that “the enemies’ bet was on people’s fear of terrorism, but today, their bet is on turning the citizen into a mercenary.”

He emphasized that “the elections experience has proven that the people are the ones who give legitimacy to the state,” stressing that “transparency is at the top of our priorities for the next stage, and it is the core of the administrative reform program.”

President Al-Assad pointed out that “those who were manipulated to be a card played against their own homeland have turned into resources dedicated to the outside and completely under its control,” noting that “national popular awareness is our fortress and the standard based on which we measure the extent of our ability and strength.”

Apropos of the agents working under Turkish proxy in the Syrian territories, President Al-Assad said, “Some of them are working on suggestions for a constitution that puts Syria at the mercy of the foreigners,” noting that ” all the agents’ plots have been shattered thanks to the steadfastness of the Syrian people.”

Al-Assad: We Call on All Those Who Were Deceived to Return, because Your Homeland Is Your Refuge and Your Haven

He continued, “The biggest reason behind the crisis that we have experienced was the lack of values and morals,” pointing out that “whoever loses his sense of belonging [to his country] can be up to no good…”

The Syrian President addressed all those who were deceived and lured into betting on the fall of Syria to return to it, reiterating: “We say to all those who were deceived that their enemies have exploited them and used them against their own country, yet the homeland remains your refuge and haven, and the Syrian people have a big heart and are forgiving.”

Al-Assad stressed that “the next stage will witness the modernization of laws, the fight against corruption and the exposure of the corrupt, without looking back.” He considered that “the world nowadays is a jungle witnessing the overthrow of countries, support for terrorism, and the taming of peoples through psychological warfare,” considering that “the goal of modern wars is man per se, before the land, and he who wins man wins the war.”

Al-Assad: Speaking of Arab Nationalism Is Not a Viewpoint; It's an Entire Fate

He said, “We will be defeated both psychologically and intellectually once we believe that our national affiliation is limited to the borderlines set by the occupier, and we will be defeated once we confuse Arab affiliation with Arabized governments. We will also be defeated once we believe that Arab nationalism is merely something made-up that certain parties adopted, which renders it no longer suitable for the requirements of our time.”

He also reiterated his assertion that “[national] affiliation is too big to be limited to a religion, sect, interest, history or geography.”

Moreover, the Syrian President considered that “speaking of Arab nationalism is not a viewpoint that we can agree or disagree with or a certain taste we might like or dislike; rather, it is a matter of fate.”

Al-Assad addressed the Palestinian cause, saying, “The cause closest to us is the cause of Palestine, and our commitment to it stands strong and unwavering no matter what.”

He also said, “We have set our sights on liberating the rest of our land from the terrorists and their Turkish and American sponsors,” adding: “We have confidence in the role of our friends, such as Iran and Russia, whose standing with us played a big role in the liberation.”

Al-Assad also stressed that “it is the duty of the state to support any resistance in Syria against the occupier,” noting that “the credit goes to those who preserved the land and sacrificed themselves for its sake…”

Al-Assad: 3000 Factories Underway in Syria

On the economic situation in Syria, Al-Assad revealed that work is currently underway to build about 3,000 production factories in the country.

While he stressed that “the war and the blockade failed in stopping investment,” he pointed out that “the other part of the problem has to do with willpower.”

Al-Assad also revealed that “Syrian frozen funds in Lebanese banks are estimated between 40 and 60 billion dollars.”

Moreover, he considered that easing the obstacles is necessary, “but it does not compensate for the increase in production, which is the basis for improving the living situation in Syria,” pointing out that the main goal in the next stage is to increase production and it is up to the state to facilitate the process in different sectors.

He also maintained that “solving the electricity problem is a priority to all of us, as this is reflected on life and the environment of investment.”

It is worth noting that Al-Assad took oath at a ceremony to which local and international political and media figures, in addition to representatives of accredited diplomatic missions in Damascus, were invited.

Al-Assad had won, on May 27, the Syrian presidential elections, where the Speaker of the People’s Assembly of Syria Hammouda Sabbagh declared his victory after obtaining 95.1% of the overall votes.

JULY 16, 2021

Rasha Reslan

Ahead of the Syrian President’s much-awaited inauguration speech, here is a quick review of how al-Assad stepped in and boosted his country’s stature and resources during his first term, despite a global military war and extreme economic sanctions.

On Saturday, July 17, Bashar al-Assad will begin his new term as Syria’s President, setting his policies for 2021-2028.

On May 27, the Syrian government’s official Twitter account posted: “The Syrians had their say. Bashar al-Assad wins the presidential elections of the Syrian Arab Republic after obtaining 95.1% of the votes at home and abroad.”

The victory achieved in the latest elections has further emboldened al-Assad, the President who managed not only to defeat a global conspiracy against his country but also to bring Syria back to life, against all odds and despite one of the world’s most brutal decade-old wars.

Al-Assad’s First Term: The Survival of the Fittest

During the period between 2014-2021, the conspiracy plan against Syria rapidly escalated. Hundreds of foreign fighters and armed groups sprung up, and it did not take long before the conflict turned into more than just a battle between the Syrian army and terrorist groups. Certain foreign powers took the anti-government side, supporting it with money, weaponry, and armed groups, and as the wreaked chaos worsened, the grip of western-backed extremist organizations, such as “ISIS” and “al-Qaeda”, tightened.

Meanwhile, Bashar al-Assad didn’t flee his country. On the contrary, he got off to a fresh strong start. By most measures, he stood with his country, despite gloomy clouds and rumbling storms. His overall strategy booted terrorist groups out of major Syrian cities. On the personal level, al-Assad always scores high for his attributes, as most Syrians like the way he conducts himself as president.

Terrorist Groups Fall in Syria

At its height, as terrorist groups held about a third of Syria; al-Assad, the Syrian army, and Syria’s allies redefined victory in a thundering War on Terror. The so-called “US-led global coalition” carried out airstrikes and deployed “Special Forces” in Syria, providing financial and logistical support for the terrorist groups since 2014.

By December 2017, terrorist groups started to suffer key losses in Aleppo, Raqqa, and other strongholds. In 2018, the focus of the campaign against the terrorists shifted to eastern Syria. In 2019, they lost their last bastion in eastern Syria, in Baghouz village, after which Syria declared victory over terrorism.

Today, the country is almost clean from armed groups except for the presence of dormant cells along the border with Iraq and in Idlib (a city in northwestern Syria).

US Sanctions: A Trifling Opening Shot

US support for terrorist groups in Syria was a shot in the dark, and as it failed to win the military war on Syria, they initiated a new type of war represented by Caesar sanctions.

In mid-June 2020, the US government announced the implementation of the “Caesar Act” with a flurry of sanctions. Yet a closer look at the 15 sanctions by the US Department of State and the 24 sanctions by the Department of Treasury reveals a brutal plan to destroy Syria’s economy and inflict utmost suffering on its people.

A Desperate Plan within a Failed One

Apropos the US military and economic war on Syria, there is much more yet to come. Syria and its allies have succeeded in defeating the flurry of sanctions aimed at stopping the al-Assad government from reconstructing Syria. They also buried a US plan to change the demography of Syrian and divide the country.

Rebuilding Syria’s Future

The main question remains: How will the future of Syria unfold? At the dawn of al-Assad’s new term, Syria continues to stand strong and united. Furthermore, the Syrians have high hopes that their President will take effective actions in the course of boosting the economy and achieving overall prosperity, despite the US sanctions.

Besides, al-Assad exerted strained efforts to reconstruct his country, focusing on projects with the highest likelihood of significant economic returns and benefits to quality of life. In other words, al-Assad, side by side with his people, is conveying a clear message to the world which declares the end of the global war on Syria; al-Assad will remain in power, treading the path of Syria out of all the challenges and crises. Syria’s allies also plan to be on hand as al-Assad rebuilds Syria to help it rise from the ashes, by handling the security and economic threats imposed on Syria.

The Second Term: Defying the Odds

To put things into perspective, the last election witnessed al-Assad securing almost 95.1% of the votes, so this cannot but be seen as a sign of strength for Syria and al-Assad himself, as well as his electoral campaign.

Today, the elections had taken place, and Syria has come out victorious, with an insistence on maintaining its vital role, considering that al-Assad plans to finance the infrastructure that the terrorist groups have been targeting and bombing for the past 10 years.

The Syrian President will also tackle the US sanctions on Syria, aiming to accelerate economic growth, strengthen society, and encourage youth empowerment.

