Biden Forces Smuggle Out 70 Vehicles Some Carrying Stolen Syrian Oil

ARABI SOURI JULY 16, 2021

Biden forces smuggled 70 vehicles out of Syria and into Iraq in the past 24 hours, some of the vehicles are tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil, the convoy of 2 columns passed through the illegal Al Walid crossing.

44 vehicles of oil tankers, refrigerated trucks, and troops carriers along with some moved from the Sweidiyah village near Yarubiya in the countryside of the Syrian northeastern Hasakah province, local sources told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), they added that the convoy left the Kharab Jir illegal military in the Malkiyah region near the Syrian borders with Iraq toward Iraq through the illegal Al Walid border crossing.

Later in the night, yesterday, the mercenary US military forces working for the ‘most inclusive and diversified’ junta of the White House moved out an additional 26 vehicles from the same area toward the Iraqi territories. These vehicles comprise loaded trucks covered to conceal their containers in addition to tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil.

Earlier on the 11th of this month, the Biden forces smuggled 24 trucks loaded with stolen Syrian wheat from the Tal Alo silos in addition to several other trucks whose containers were covered. The convoy also used the illegal Al Walid border crossing and headed to northern Iraq.

This latest theft, breach of international law, violation of the United Nations Charter, aggression against the sovereignty of the independent Syrian state, a founding member of the United Nation aimed to deprive the Syrian people of their food and fuel is just the continuation of the same policies followed by the consecutive US regimes not starting with George W. Bush who invaded Iraq on false claims that Iraq was developing weapons of mass destruction, the invasion that continues through today, and ongoing with the demented Joe Biden and his diversified regime of war criminals in suites.

