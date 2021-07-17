July War Diary: More Surprises Disclosed as Haifa Enters the Equation

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 16, 2021

Israeli enemy went ahead with its aggression on Lebanon on the fifth day, with the Lebanese Resistance continuing to surprise the Zionist occupation by expanding the range of rocket fire targeting the occupied territories.

Lebanon witnessed on that day (Sunday, July 16, 2006) the largest displacement since 1982 with Lebanese civilians fleeing southern towns and Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh) to Beirut, Mount Lebanon and even to Syria.

Media reported that the Western countries were evacuating citizens outside Lebanon, in a clear indication that the United States had given the Zionist entity the green light to destroy Lebanon and kill Lebanese civilians.

Meanwhile, the diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire were reportedly halted, and the final say was only for the battlefield.

Israeli warplanes pounded on Sunday (July 16) the residential areas in Dahiyeh and the southern towns, razing hundreds of housing units in that areas.

Lebanese military sources stated that Israeli occupation had used white phosphorus incendiary bombs against civilian targets on villages in the Arqoub area in the South, accusing the Zionist entity of using banned weapons against Lebanese civilians.

On the other hand, the Lebanese Resistance surprised the Israeli enemy by targeting a railway maintenance depot in Haifa by unguided rockets, killing at least eight Israelis and injuring several others.

In addition to Haifa, Katyusha rockets also hit the northern cities of Acre, and Nahariya.

In an address via Al-Manar, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed that the battle is going ahead and vowing more surprises. He threatened that the Israeli chemical factories in the occupied territories were under the reach of Resistance rockets.

Source: Al-Manar Eglish Website

