Israeli Ethnic Cleansing: A Crime Against Humanity

By Stephen Lendman

Revanchist Israeli regimes expand the territory of the world’s only borderless state on a platform of state-sponsored ethnic cleansing indigenous people from their homes, possessions and land — to make way for exclusive Jewish developme

nt and use.

Palestinians throughout the Occupied Territories are targeted for removal by brute force on land Jewish state extremists want for themselves.

B’Tselem earlier explained what long-suffering Palestinians endured throughout Jewish state history, saying:

“For decades, Israeli authorities…implementing a policy aimed at driving out scores of communities, that are home to thousands of Palestinians.”

“They have made living conditions miserable and intolerable with a view to establishing facts on the ground and taking over these areas.”

Longstanding Israeli policy seeks “Jewish supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea” — what the scourge of apartheid is all about, state-sponsored tyranny by another name.

Over 14 million people live in the above area, half of them Palestinians denied their fundamental rights as affirmed by international human rights law.

Hundreds of thousands of settlers live on stolen Palestinian land, illegally annexed for their use.

Israeli regimes pursue their aims by state terror and other illegal means.

Creation of Israel was a case study in ethnic cleansing on a horrific scale, transforming historic Palestine into an apartheid Jewish state.

The lives and welfare of its indigenous inhabitants were irreparably disrupted, a massive refugee population created internally and abroad in neighboring states – one of history’s great crimes without punishment.

On Palestinian land Israeli regimes want for Jews only, unwanted indigenous families are uprooted, their homes demolished, followed by forcefully removing them from their land.

Time and again, Israeli courts uphold the illegal practice, including its highest, in pursuing a policy of maximum Jews and minimum Arabs on all valued land between the Jordan River and Mediterranean Sea.

Dominant Zionist extremists believe for Israel to survive, it must dominate the region and become a world power.

Achieving its imperial aims requires dividing Arab nations into small, easily controlled states – partitioning them along ethnic and sectarian lines as weakened Israeli satellites.

Internally, Israel is hellbent on territorial expansion by stealing it from indigenous Palestinians and neighboring states in defiance of international law.

Palestinians seeking redress through Israeli and international courts fail because Jewish tribunals and the world community have done nothing to hold the Jewish state accountable for its highest of high crimes.

It’s been this way throughout Jewish state history since 1948 — nearly three quarters of a century of injustice, notably backed by the US-dominated West.

One among countless examples of Israeli ethnic cleansing occurred last week, explained by B’Tselem, saying:

On July 7, “Israeli military and Civil Administration personnel arrived at the tent-dwelling community of Khirbet Humsah in the Jordan Valley” with sweeping ethnic cleansing in mind.

They forcefully “dismantled and confiscated tents housing numerous community members along with everything inside them, loading them onto trucks…”

Dispossessed Palestinians were forced into buses “in sweltering heat.”

Refusniks in defense of their land and possessions were expelled by by brute force.

“Initial reports indicate the forces demolished the homes of at least nine families, leaving 60 people homeless.”

“Soldiers and Civil Administration staff continue to load the contents of the homes onto military trucks” as of late last week.

“B’Tselem is still collecting exact information about the property that was confiscated and destroyed.”

What happened repeats time and again throughout the Occupied Territories — a crime against humanity under international law.

Responsibility for ethnic cleansing like the above lies with Israeli ruling regimes, its military and other security enforcers, along with Jewish state High Court “justices…who lend legal legitimacy” to what flagrantly breaches core international law, B’Tselem explained, adding:

What repeats time and again throughout the Occupied Territories is “a badge of shame for the international community…”

Instead of upholding the rule of law, the world community and world body leadership “absolved (themselves) of the obligation to demand Israel respect the human rights of Palestinians living under its control and allowed (themselves) to be satisfied with empty rebukes lacking any practical consequences.”

