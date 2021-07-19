Assad Among the People in Damascus

18 Jul 2021
By Al Mayadeen
After taking the oath before the Syrian People’s Assembly, President Bashar al-Assad and his family visited the Al-Midan neighborhood in Damascus.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, his wife Asma, and their children toured yesterday evening, Saturday, the Al-Midan neighborhood in the capital, Damascus.
The Syrian president arrived in the Al-Midan neighborhood alongside his wife, Asmaa, and their children, to tour the place.
The Syrian president was sworn in for a new term yesterday, Saturday, before the members of the People’s Assembly, where he called “on all those who were deceived, to return, because your homeland is your refuge and your haven.”
Related
Filed under: Syria Assad | Tagged: Asma Assad |
Leave a Reply