Assad Among the People in Damascus

Posted on July 19, 2021 by uprootedpalestinians

18 Jul 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

After taking the oath before the Syrian People’s Assembly, President Bashar al-Assad and his family visited the Al-Midan neighborhood in Damascus.

See the source image

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, his wife Asma, and their children toured yesterday evening, Saturday, the Al-Midan neighborhood in the capital, Damascus.

The Syrian president arrived in the Al-Midan neighborhood alongside his wife, Asmaa, and their children, to tour the place.

See the source image

The Syrian president was sworn in for a new term yesterday, Saturday, before the members of the People’s Assembly, where he called “on all those who were deceived, to return, because your homeland is your refuge and your haven.”

Related

Filed under: Syria Assad | Tagged: |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: