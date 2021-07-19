Assad Among the People in Damascus

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

18 Jul 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

After taking the oath before the Syrian People’s Assembly, President Bashar al-Assad and his family visited the Al-Midan neighborhood in Damascus.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, his wife Asma, and their children toured yesterday evening, Saturday, the Al-Midan neighborhood in the capital, Damascus.

The Syrian president arrived in the Al-Midan neighborhood alongside his wife, Asmaa, and their children, to tour the place.

بعد حرب كونية استمرت لاكثر من 10 سنوات وحصار دولي على الجميلة #سوريا الرئيس بشار الأسد وعائلته أمس في حي الميدان بدمشق يتناولون الشاورما وسط حشود من المواطنين بعد أداء القسم الدستوري ليصبح رئيساً رسمياً للبلاد لولاية رابعة ولمدة 7 سنوات pic.twitter.com/LmUdvagXzz — wafaa baydoun وفاء بيضون (@wafaa_baydoun23) July 18, 2021

The Syrian president was sworn in for a new term yesterday, Saturday, before the members of the People’s Assembly, where he called “on all those who were deceived, to return, because your homeland is your refuge and your haven.”

