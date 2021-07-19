Sayyed Safieddine: US Cause of All Lebanon’s Sufferings 

Posted on by martyrashrakat

18/07/2021

By Staff, Agencies

The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine warned that “All the sufferings in Lebanon today have been directly or indirectly caused by the United States.”

“Today, the one who has destroyed Lebanon is the United States, which continues to interfere in all of the affairs of this country,” Sayyed Safieddine said.

He further pointed to the US sanctions on Lebanon, saying the US has targeted the needs of all the people of the region with sanctions.

The remarks came after Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said he had abandoned his efforts to form a new government, citing disagreements with the country’s president, Michel Aoun, on the formation of a new cabinet.

In his remarks, Sayyed Safieddine stressed that “The US tyranny targets Lebanon, Palestine and any place in the region where there is dignity and resistance.”

“The Americans came to Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria to conduct [acts of] sabotage, and they sent weapons and missiles to Yemen to destroy it,” he said.

He also pointed to the launch Al-Quds Sword Operation by Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip against “Israel” two months ago, in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression against Palestinians in occupied Al-Quds, saying the operation was the battle of “truth against falsehood” and the defense of values and humanity and all the honorable people of the world.

“Al-Quds Sword defeated the US and ‘Israel’,” the Hezbollah top official said, adding that the operation was a sign that resistance has become stronger and deep-rooted in the region.

Sayyed Safieddine also referred to the July 2006 war, saying resistance has been boosting its power since then.

“In the days of the July 2006 war, the enemy front was confused while the resistance had a clear vision and relied on a strong and resilient people,” he noted.

“If it weren’t for that war, the axis of resistance would not exist,” he added.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Hezbollah, Lebanon, USA | Tagged: American Aggression, Axis of Resistance, July war, Michel Aoun, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine |