Palestinian Resistance Groups Ready to Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Jul 20, 2021

By Staff, Agencies

Spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement, Tariq Salmi, said that Palestinian Resistance groups are ready to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque with all their might.

Reacting to the recent aggressions of Zionists on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Salmi reiterated the readiness of Palestinian Resistance groups to defend the Mosque with utmost power, WAFA News reported.

He emphasized that the insistence of the Zionist enemy on protecting the attacks of settlers on Al-Aqsa Mosque during these auspicious days, especially on the day of Arafah, is a clear aggression against all Muslims and will hurt the feelings and emotions of every Muslim.

He also stressed that the goal of these aggressive policies of the Zionist regime is to escalate tensions and destabilize the situation, adding that the colonial project of the Zionist regime is the most dangerous type of aggression. The Zionists only understand the language of force and power.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salmi further reminded that Zionists are trying to change the balance of power in their favor.

It is a matter of fact that the Palestinian Resistance groups are closely monitoring the events happening in Al-Aqsa Mosque and will respond to their attacks.

The Palestinian Resistance groups can react at appropriate time and place to the Zionist regime, which is in fact responsible for aggravating the situation in occupied lands and territories. The Resistance overthrew former ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Netanyahu and today is able to overthrow other Zionist generals, Salmi added.

